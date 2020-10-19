By Shereen Siewert

A 29-year-old Schofield man pulled over for allegedly driving with a revoked license is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, a felony, according to court documents.

Cory “Poof” Magnuson faces charges filed earlier this month in Marathon County Circuit Court of fifth offense OWI, driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor bail jumping. He is free on a $500 cash bond.

Magnuson was questioned in the early morning hours of Sept. 7 in a driveway on Chicago Avenue after allegedly drinking at an east side tavern and driving to the home of a friend. A Wausau police officer patrolling the area ran a records check on Magnuson’s vehicle while Magnuson was behind the wheel, which showed Magnuson had a revoked license due to a prior OWI conviction, according to court documents.

Police say Magnuson, who has an alcohol restriction of 0.02 percent had an occupational license but was not driving within his specified hours when he was pulled over.

Magnuson underwent field sobriety tests, which police say showed clues of impairment. He refused to submit to a breathalyzer but was taken to a local hospital for a chemical test of his blood, the results of which are pending.

Police say Magnuson admitted having several alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel but was “speechless” that he was being questioned. Court records show Magnuson was out on bond for a misdemeanor charge filed in August of operating with a revoked license when he was arrested.

His most recent OWI conviction, his fourth, was in November.

A pretrial conference is set for Nov. 19.

