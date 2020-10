Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews responded Monday to a fire at Marathon Cheese Corp. in Marathon.

At about 12:50 p.m. Marathon County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the blaze at the company, 304 East St., near a loading dock.

There’s no word yet on the cause or the severity of the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

