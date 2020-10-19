Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau area will see a round of snowfall on Tuesday, prompting weather officials to issue the first winter weather advisory of the 2020-2021 season.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday with up to four inches of snow possible.

Portions of central and north central Wisconsin are impacted by the advisory, with slippery and hazardous road conditions that could impact the evening commute on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicts a sharp cutoff of snow accumulations that could fluctuate slightly. Motorists should slow down and use caution while driving.

Find the latest road conditions by dialing 511 or visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website here.

