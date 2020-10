Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Kyle and Kristina Neill announce the birth of their son Ole Carmelo, born at 10:38 a.m. Oct. 12, 2020. Ole weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Jazmin Parmer announces the birth of her son Ezekiel Scott, born at 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 2020. Ezekiel weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Katelyn Nardi announces the birth of her daughter Oakley Taylor.

