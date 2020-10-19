

Gary Gavin

Gary Gavin

On Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Gary L. Gavin, lovingly known as “Opa” to his grandkids, passed away at the age of 59 from COVID-19.

Gary was born on Nov. 26, 1960, in Greenfield, Wisconsin, to the late Frances (Herb) and Elaine (Olson) Gavin. After graduating from Greenfield High School, and while working full time, he received his associates degree in accounting and went on to become the controller of the Country Springs Hotel for over 15 years. Gary found his love of living in Northwoods Wisconsin and particularly enjoyed summers on the boat, watching the dozens of deer in his yard, motorcycle rides, and the many area festivals.

He had just recently accepted a promotion to accounting supervisor at Lac du Flambeau Business Development Corp. and also found great joy working in the kitchen on Friday nights at Pitlik’s Sand Beach Resort.

In 1995, Gary fell in love and married Donna Marie Gavin (Rykaczewski). He became a father to her three children – Mathew, Keith, and Lauren – and loved them as his own. He eventually went on to adopt all three children. Fatherhood was one of Gary’s greatest accomplishments, and something he devoted his life to. There was nothing he wouldn’t do his for kids and he took great pride in filling his fatherly duties. From driving the kids to choir practice multiple times a week, to last-minute rescues for empty gas tanks – and always, always supporting his kids’ hopes and dreams – Gary never failed to put his children first. His daughter and son-in-law will especially miss the countless home projects he helped them to accomplish – a full basement renovation, multiple carpentry projects, tiling, replacing light fixtures, and laying hardwood floors, to name a few. He lovingly and patiently guided them through each one, teaching his craft along the way.

Gary was also an incredible “Opa” to his grandkids. The love he had for his children was only multiplied when it came to his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them, whether it was making Christmas cookies together, catching a movie at the theater, playing mini-golf, or cooking them a wonderful dinner. His love was endless and knew no limits, and his absence will be felt in all the days going forward.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Donna Gavin; three children, Mathew Gavin, Keith Gavin, and Lauren (Thomas) Williams; sister Diane (Jerry) Nelson; niece Amy Nelson and nephew Jeff Nelson; in-laws, James (Susan) Rykaczewski; and his grandchildren, Aiden, Wesley, Ella, Austin, Allaina, Damion and Essance. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.

As per Gary’s wishes, and out of respect for the current health crisis, no formal services will be held. The family will notify loved ones in the future of a small gathering to celebrate his life and share the wonderful memories we have.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the compassionate care they provided at the end of Gary’s life.

To make sure the loved ones left behind in the wake of Gary’s loss are cared for, we humbly ask all gifts be made to The Gavin Family, c/o Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Verna Schuett

Verna Schuett

Verna H. Schuett, 88, departed this life to be with her heavenly father and her beloved husband, Chuck, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She died peacefully in the comfort of the earthly home she created and loved, five days shy of her 89th birthday.

Verna was born on Oct. 20, 1931, to the late Frank and Irene (Stubbe) Goebel. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, attended Trinity Lutheran School through the sixth grade, and then transferred to Zion Lutheran School to complete her confirmation classes.

Verna was nicknamed “Bunny” early in life by a young neighbor who struggled to pronounce her name. Her nickname stayed with her through life, especially during her high school days at Wausau Senior High School. Graduating with the class of 1949, beneath her yearbook photo, “Bunny” shared that her life’s ambition was “To make a good wife” — a goal she exceeded during her 65 years of marriage. On Dec. 2, 1950, Verna married her lifelong companion, Charles Schuett. She faithfully served her church through Zion’s Cradle Roll, Ladies Aide, and Concordia Guild, and loved helping with the church rummage sales, assisting in the Zion School kitchen, and working for the annual Strassenfest.

Verna worked various jobs throughout her life, but especially enjoyed working in the meat room at Ray’s Red Owl. After lovingly raising their children, Verna and Charlie discovered an interest in antique collecting; making new friends and wonderful memories together at auctions, flea markets, and antique shops. Verna had an amazing memory for people, places, and experiences, and loved sharing and storytelling to all those who listened. She provided her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren an extraordinary example of love and devotion, faith and forgiveness, selflessness and generosity.

When complimented, she often said, “I’m nothing special” – but Verna was very special to those who mourn her departure from their lives. Verna is survived by her son Terry (Darla) Schuett of Wausau; daughter Debra Schuett of Williamsburg, Iowa; two granddaughters, Molly (Brandon) Clubb of Tiffin, Iowa, and Megan (Adam) Trachta of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three great-grandchildren, Calia, Brody and Cooper Clubb of Tiffin, Iowa; numerous nieces, nephews and caring neighbors.

In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, and their son Mark, her sister Louise (Leonard) Kunkel, her brother Rev. Richard (Betty) Goebel, and her nephew Keith Kunkel.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. Sixth St., Wausau. Because we care for family and friends, masks will be required, and social distancing observed. The Rev. Dr. Steven K. Gjerde will officiate. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday. A private family burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park the following day. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorials be given to Zion Lutheran Church Altar Guild.

Marc Olson

Marc Olson

Marc Christopher Olson, 36, of Rothschild passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 14, 2020.

Marc was born Sept. 29, 1984, in Winfield, Illinois to Douglas and Marilyn (Rutherford) Olson. They survive him.

Marc was a graduate of D.C Everest High Schoold and attended Chippewa Valley Technical College. He worked as a sous chef for many years in Eau Claire, then moved back to Wausau, where he was a production manager at Applied Laser Technology in Weston. Marc will be remembered for his love of cooking, his passion for good food and his love of canoeing and hiking in the Boundary Waters in Minnesota.

Survivors include his brothers Jeffrey (Sara Jo), Chad, and David (Amanda); nieces: Autumn and Ellie; and nephews: Zach and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph and Verol Olson and Ronald and Clara Rutherford.

A private memorial service is being held at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Officiating will be Pastor Jenn Collins of Saint Andrew Lutheran Church.

Kathy Behrens

Kathy Behrens

Kathy J. Behrens, 63, of Wausau passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born Feb. 5, 1957, in Wausau, daughter of the late Edmund and Joyce (Kinney) Koskey. On Nov. 29, 1986, she married Rodger Behrens at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.

Kathy enjoyed many jobs throughout the years, but none she loved more than taking care of children which she did until a few months before her passing. Kathy adored her children, husband, and family and was Rodger’s best friend and fishing partner. She never missed her children’s sporting or extracurricular activities and she never missed anyone’s birthday or anniversary. She loved to go camping with her husband and her family. She loved cooking large meals and there was always an extra chair at her dinner table. Her home was always open, and many have considered Kathy or Aunt K their second mom. She was the matriarch of our entire family and the glue that held us all together. She will forever be missed by her loving husband, children, family, and all that knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Rodger Behrens, Wausau, her children, Leah (fiancée Heather Dalbec) Koskey, Wausau, Kyle (Ewelina) Koskey, Maplewood, Minnesota, and Eric (Brittney) Behrens, Minocqua, her siblings, Dave (Lisa) Hammond-Koskey, Ludington, Michigan, Sue (Jeff) Kaliebe, Wausau, Denise (Paul) Gerhardt, DuBay, Keith (Vicki) Koskey, Wausau, Gary (Heather Kleinschmidt) Koskey, Birnamwood and Peter (Sarah) Koskey, Germantown, her mother and father-in-law, Rodger and Rita Behrens, Detour, Michigan, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles Kolbe.

A Public Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, as well as facemasks required by everyone who will attend. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Kathy’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Donald Hahn

Donald Hahn

Donald David Hahn, 90, of Wausau found peace in our Savior’s arms on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Don was born in the town of Hamburg on Aug. 30, 1930, to the late Albert and Helen (Janke) Hahn. He attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Wausau High School in 1948. He earned a business degree before joining the United States Marine Corps on Feb. 15, 1951. He served his country honorably in Korea earning the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with 3 stars, United Nations Service Medal, Letter of Appreciation, and the National Defense Medal, before his honorable discharge on Feb. 14, 1954. On Oct. 27, 1951, he married Hazel Lemon in Tomah, Wisconsin. Together they raised three daughters, Sandra, Susan and Julie. Hazel was called home at an early age of 55 on Sept. 1, 1986.

Don worked as an accountant for over 45 years. When he wasn’t busy at work, he enjoyed sports of all kinds; curling, bowling, cross-country skiing, biking, and fishing and hunting at the family cottage up north. On his 50th birthday, he even biked the 70 miles to the family cottage. He loved and played tennis, teaching his daughters and later assisting at Wausau West while his grandchildren were on the teams. He also umpired Little League and kept score at Sunny Vale Softball Complex. The Packers and Brewers were also favorites of his to watch. He was a man of great faith and a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Don is survived by his children, Sandra (Wayne) Flanagan, Wausau, Susan (Kendell) Kubasch, Minnesota, and Julie (Mark) Linde, Minnesota; his six grandchildren, BreAnne (Jeff) Wais, Kyle (Allison) Flanagan, Lindsey (Robert) Rickard, Daniel (Megan) Kubasch, and Nicole and Alexa Dohmeier: and his nine great-grandchildren, Micah and Eli Wais, Owen and Ainsley Flanagan, Linnea, Lorraine, and Robert Rickard, and Milo and Arlo Kubasch, his sister-in-law, Lois Hahn, and many nieces and nephews from Wisconsin to Hawaii.

In addition to his wife and parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy (Lloyd) Goetz, as well as his brothers Alfred (Elsie) Hahn, Elroy (Marion) Hahn, and Edward (Laraine) Hahn.

Don’s family would like to thank all the diligent staff at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Schofield and at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Covid Unit for their presence and how well they cared for our dad.

A public viewing is set for Friday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church on Stewart. Please plan to wear masks and stay socially distanced. A private family service will follow at noon. There will be live-streaming of this service. For those unable to watch the live-streaming, there will be a webcast available a day or two later at www.helke.com. A celebration of his life is planned at the family cottage at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Trinity Lutheran School or the Alzheimer’s Association of America.

DeHart Wiederhoeft

DeHart Wiederhoeft

DeHart “Dee” Lloyd Wiederhoeft, 92, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020, at The Legacy at Noel Manor in Verona, Wisconsin. He was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to the late Reinhart and Emma (Radant) Wiederhoeft. DeHart grew up on Elm Street in Wausau, attended St. Stephen Lutheran School, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1945.

He married Grace Radke on June 5, 1948, and they celebrated their 70th anniversary prior to Grace’s death in 2018. They made their home in Wausau until moving to Verona, Wisconsin, in 2017 to be closer to two of their children.

DeHart was proud of his 40 years of employment with General Telephone Co., starting as a lineman and ending his career as fleet supervisor, overseeing the maintenance of the GTE service vehicles. He was a loving husband and father and took great pride in his three sons and one daughter along with their spouses and his grandchildren. He and Grace were foster parents to nine babies, a fact he remembered fondly, especially in his later years.

DeHart was an avid deer hunter and fisherman and liked building things, including several houses and a cottage for his family. He enjoyed many close friendships, including with the couples in their decades long monthly card club. DeHart was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau where he was baptized, confirmed, and married and served faithfully as an usher, member of the church council, pastoral call and other committees.

DeHart was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Grace; his sister, Doris Stein; and son, Michael.

DeHart is survived by two sons, Robert (Mary) and James (Phyllis) Wiederhoeft; and a daughter, Kay (Greg) Simmons. He also is survived by grandchildren, Eric (Alyssa) Wiederhoeft, Rachel and Laura Wiederhoeft, Phillip Cleven (Lisa Stippich), and Grant Simmons; step-grandchildren, Rachel (Dimitris Katsiginis) Simmons, Luke, Leah, and Sam Simmons; great-granddaughter, Ava Wiederhoeft; step-great-grandchildren, Peyton and Emma LaFever; and many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral and committal will be conducted graveside at Restlawn Memorial Park for immediate family only. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. The family guest book can be signed at helke.com.

Memorials can be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan St., Wausau, WI 54403.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Legacy at Noel Manor, Verona, Wisconsin, and Heartland Hospice for the kind and loving care provided to DeHart.

Geraldine Weber

Geraldine Weber

Geraldine Weber, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Pride TLC in Weston.

She was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Wausau to the late Rudolph and Edna (Kaatz) Priebe. She was married to Carroll J. Weber, who preceded her in death.

Gerri was a hairdresser, owning her own salon, The Hairport in Schofield, until she retired in the late 1980s. After retirement, she loved to golf, and watch golf on TV. She enjoyed going for walks, and spending time with her husband, and her sisters and their families.

She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church on Stewart Avenue where her grandparents were founding members, her grandfather helping build the church. She attended grade school at Trinity, and later Graduated from Wausau High School. Gerri was an altar guild member for many years, and later in life she loved to go help at the school, assisting the teachers by helping children with assignments and reading.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Susan (Corey) Sandquist, Julie (Jeff Mientke) Wagner, Wendy (Dave Rodman) Brophy, Linda (Ted) Myers, David (Vicky) Dumdei, Scott (Vicki) Steppert, Shad Steppert, Sidd (Brenda) Steppert, and many great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Rosemary Dumdei, Joyce Steppert, and Sally (Bill) Wagner, and one nephew, Stan Steppert.

Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran on Stewart Avenue, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Zachary Holdorf. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Mausoleum following the service.

If you plan on attending, masks are requested to be worn, and social distancing will be practiced.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Pride TLC for their care of Gerri over the last few years, and to Aspirus Hospice for their assistance and care in the last few months.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Karen Wysocki

Karen Wysocki

Karen K. Wysocki of Ringle passed away peacefully at Cedar Ridge Elder Service on Oct. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Earl and Marion (Ullenbrauck) Burns on Feb. 3, 1943.

She is survived by her two wonderful daughters, Tammy (Thomas- the son she never had) Dallman of Hatley, Kelly (Andy-the second son she never had) Wolff, Ringle, one brother Larry (Sandra) Burns of Kronenwetter, two sisters Judy (Arlyn) Maier, Ringle, Gloria (Wayne) Staszak, Tripoli, sister in law Dutchie Wysocki, Schofield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and one brother David Burns.

She married the love of her life, Jerry Wysocki on Aug. 28, 1965, at St. James Catholic Church Wausau. For many years Karen had her own in home daycare and later she and Jerry started their own business J & K Repair in Ringle. In their younger days they were members of the Ringle Riff-Raff Club. Karen was also a devoted pet mom to Bruiser, Tuffy and Teddy. We would like to especially thank the staff at Cedar Ridge in Mosinee for the special care they gave to our mom.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, with visitation starting at noon, with prayer service at 1:45 p.m., followed by burial at Gate of Heaven. We will be following guidelines of COVID 19, so please wear a mask and respect social distancing.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Shirley Krueger

Shirley Krueger

Shirley G Johnson Krueger of Wausau passed away from natural causes on Oct. 12, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House.

Shirley was born Jan. 27, 1925, to Julius A. and Loretta H. Johnson. She is survived by her four children, Kathleen A. (Roger) Sheppard, Rome, Georgia; Robert E. (Susan) Krueger Jr., Wausau; Mary M. (Tony) Borchardt, Wausau; and Nancy E. (Ron) Krueger, Wausau; grandchildren, Lacey (Gibbens) Monteleone, Isaac Krueger, Morgan Borchardt and Ethan Krueger; two great grandchildren, Huntley and David. Shirley’s parents and her brother Roger preceded her in death.

Shirley graduated from Wausau High School in 1943 and attended UW-Madison for one year, majoring in home economics. She transferred to the Stout Institute for the next year and a half at which point she choose to leave school to get married. Later returning to school and receiving her associate degree in accounting in 1968 from North Central Technical Institute. Shirley went to work immediately for Able Distributing and remained there for 39 1/2 years before retiring in 2007 at the age of 82.

Shirley was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. She served as Sunday school secretary for many years, was on the finance board and a member of Love Hope circle. Shirley loved to read and watch old classic movies. Among her various memberships and interests were the American Legion Auxiliary Montgomery Post Unit 10, bowling, gardening, traveling and Chinese food!

Per Shirley’s wishes, there will be a private family gathering in lieu of a public funeral service.

Eileen Buntrock

Eileen Buntrock

Eileen Virginia Buntrock, 88, of Merrill passed away Oct. 10, 2020, at Woodland Court Elder Services.

Eileen was born in the town of Berlin, Marathon County, Wisconsin, on March 29, 1932, to the late Reinhold and Adela (Schoenherr) Schmidt.

She graduated from Merrill High School in 1950.

She married Vernon Buntrock on Oct. 7, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. Together they raised three children and lived originally on Jackson Street, and later north of Merrill. Eileen worked her full career in business office settings at Northern Door, Piper Jaffrey and Hopwood, and Bill’s House of Guns.

Eileen and Vern enjoyed traveling all over the United States, Canada, Mexico and Spain. They gave their children the gift of many memorable vacation trips, whilst teaching them independence, resourcefulness and teamwork. Eileen enjoyed cooking, fashion, entertaining at their home and warm hours spent with family and friends playing games and cards. She also enjoyed retirement hobbies of reading, crocheting beautiful afghans and sewing holiday decorations. Eileen truly added grace and style to every aspect of her life. Her warm and wonderful smile that conveyed her love and humor will be missed by many.

Eileen is survived by her children Larry (Heidi) Buntrock of Wautoma, Wisconsin; Linda (Ed) Hamel of Thorp, Wisconsin; Sue (Dana) Barnhart of Wautoma, Wisconsin; five grandchildren: Julie (Matthew) Maas of Beaverton, Oregon, Maria (Craig) Mulder of Fort Humphreys South Korea, Katie (Jesse) Hoff of Merrill, Wisconsin, Kevin Hamel of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kyle Hamel of Rosholt, Wisconsin; four great grandchildren Tovah and Ezra Maas, and Ileana and Ian Mulder; a brother-in-law Milt (Marion) Buntrock and sister-in-law Donna Buss of Merrill, Wisconsin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Vern in 2016; her parents Reinhold and Adela (Schoenherr) Schmidt (Ringle), parents-in-law Harry and Olga (Oestreich) Buntrock; brother Orville Schmidt; sisters Geneva Endres, Carol Guenther and Donna Winkelman; and brothers-in-law Ralph, Harvey, Roger and Duane Buntrock.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society, Schofield, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Polireddy and everyone at Woodland Court Elder Services for their tender loving care. In lieu of flowers, we will be setting up a memorial at River Bend Trail in Merrill, Wisconsin, (https://riverbendtrail.org/make-a-donation/#) or please consider planting a tree in her honor.

Rodney “Butch” Genrich

Rodney “Butch” Genrich

Rodney “Butch” Dale Genrich was born on March 8, 1942, to Arthur and Viola (Strassman) Genrich. Rodney was blessed with an older brother, Norman Genrich, who proceeded him in death and an older sister, Carol Genrich.

Butch proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. Upon returning home from the military he enjoyed a short career as a construction worker. After his father’s passing, Butch and his mother ran the family dairy farm, fully taking over operations upon his mother’s move to California in 1986.

In 1979, Rodney married Rosaline Betts. During their marriage, Butch adopted Rose’s daughter Jennifer and became a devoted stepfather to Gabrielle and Damian. In 1981, Butch was blessed with his first biological daughter, Georgianna Marie. Three years later, in 1984, Butch was given his biological son, and best friend, Rorydale Rodney. The couple divorced in 1991.

During the children’s youth, he enjoyed spending his free time with his children. It was important to Butch to make sure his children understood the value of hard work and an appreciation for nature. The kids have fond memories of making firewood, being included in day-to-day operations of the farm and going to the corner “store.”

Butch was always an avid Brewers and Packers fan. It was a rare occurrence to walk into Butch’s barn during the summer and not hear the voice of Bob Uecker. A nightly routine of his after chores were finished was to take a short drive around the “block” in which he had resided his entire life.

In early 2004, Butch sold all his cattle and retired from farming. While still living in this lifelong home, he enjoyed his independence, his ability to spend as much time outside as he wanted, with minimal work to be done, and a newfound sense of relaxation.

During his retirement, Butch enjoyed spending time at the corner pub playing the penny machines, making firewood, trips to the casino with Rory, spending time with his grandchildren and going for drives with his best friend, Stephen Medvecz.

A very important aspect of Butch’s life was his grandkids. Whether it was spending time just hanging out or playing a game of Crazy 8s, there was a special spark that was lit when he was surrounded by them. The kids all appreciated Grandpa’s love of ice cream bars and his well-stocked freezer.

Butch passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Oct. 10, 2020, leaving behind the comfort of a life well lived, and loved known.

Survivors include a sister Carol Genrich of Durango, Colorado, children, Rorydale Genrich (Shannon), Gabrielle Rojas (Julio) all of Wausau, Wisconsin, daughters, Georgianna Szymanski (Jeffrey) of Edgar, and Jennifer Lukes (Tom Malone) of Athens. Grandchildren include Dayton, Dominic, and Lincoln Genrich, Isaiah and Xavier Genrich, Nick, John Lily and Violet Szymanski, JadenRose, Jonathan and Reyden Rojas, Morgan, Kaitlin and Zandria Lukes.

Rodney was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, sister-in-law, two infant nephews and one infant niece.

Services will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, N365 Cain Creek Road, Merrill, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. and a service at 1:00 p.m. The burial will follow at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery with military honors.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com.

George Tautges

George Tautges

George L. Tautges, 88, formerly of Birnamwood died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

George was born on Feb. 22, 1932, in the town of Plover, Marathon County, the son of Jacob and Elizabeth (Eckardt) Tautges.

On Dec. 14, 1976, George was united in marriage to Patricia Neiter in Shawano. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2006.

George retired from the former HammerBlow of Wausau. He also farmed for many years, a job he truly loved. George was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood, and enjoyed listening to polka music, playing cards and word searches.

Survivors include his children, Kenneth (Bonnie) Tautges of Chippewa Falls, Robert Tautges of Milwaukee and Audrey (Dave) Teresinski of Three Lakes; two grandchildren, Lydia Gibbs and Mariah Bessert and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Jacob and Elizabeth and siblings, John, Antone, Joseph, Louis and Florence Bartwick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Fr. Vicente Llagas will preside. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you please adhere to the state of Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Patricia Steckbauer

Patricia Steckbauer

Patricia (Pat) Mae Steckbauer died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 15, 2020.

Born July 20, 1932, to Dr. Orville and Mrs. Donna Damp, Pat was the oldest of four children. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Craig, and is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Skodinski and Susan Knight, and sons William and Robert Nauta and daughter Carmel Peterson, three grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat had four marriages, to Harold Nauta (divorced) and Earl Peterson, Oscar Meyer and Kenneth Steckbauer (all deceased). With that, Pat mastered the skill of blended families, with all new family members welcomed.

In life, Pat was very creative with sewing and knitting, and enjoyed travel, visiting numerous countries and most of the states. For many years Pat wintered in Naples, and later Lakeland, Florida, while maintaining a home in Wisconsin, as well.

A private graveside ceremony will be held in late spring or early summer, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America, at www.dementiasociety.org.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

