By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead and one person is in custody after an apparent shooting in Waupaca, police said.

The Waupaca Police Department took a call at about 10:20 p.m. Monday regarding an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened within city limits.

When officers arrived they discovered a man lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported by ambulance to Theda Care of Waupaca, where he was pronounced dead.

Few additional details have been released about the shooting, but police say one person, a male, is in custody. The age of the suspected shooter has not been released and names are also being withheld at this time.

Police say the public is not in any danger.

