Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau School District will shut down the Wausau East varsity football program for the remainder of the season, citing concerns over COVID-19 and a lack of available players.

“Wausau East High School is suspending Varsity football for the remainder of the 2020 season due to a reduction in the number of active players coupled with COVID-19 complications and concerns,” a news release from Wausau School Communications Director Diana White reads. “We would like to thank the parents and community for their continued support of Wausau East athletics.”

Deb Foster, Wausau East athletic and activities director, is urging safe behavior in the community to fight the impact of the virus.

“Our community is a vibrant, diverse collection of people who are each critically important to us,” Foster said. “We need people to be healthy. Please do your part to ensure that our athletes are able to compete and our schools are able to fully open.”

Like this: Like Loading...