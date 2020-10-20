By Shereen Siewert

Police and rescue crews are responding to multiple crashes and slide-ins throughout central Wisconsin as the first significant snowfall of the season whips through the area.

Crashes have been reported along Hwy. 51 and on Hwy. 97. Highways west of Wausau and north from Wausau to Merrill are snow-covered, with slippery stretches to the south and east of the city, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Up to six inches of snow is expected, with accumulations on roadways later in the evening as temperatures cool and snowfall rates increase. Poor visibility and slippery roads will result in hazardous travel conditions, including during the evening commute.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Travelers are urged to slow down and use caution when driving.

