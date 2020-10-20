By Shereen Siewert

Police in Chippewa County are asking residents throughout the area to search their property to check for two missing teens who could be together.

Rose Sprinkle, 13, was last seen leaving her house at about midnight on Sunday, while 14-year-old Zachary Haas was reported missing on Monday. The two teens are close friends, police say, and both left home without their cell phones. Zachary left home on a white Denali bicycle, according to the Stanley Police Department, and has not been seen since.

Neither has been in contact with family or friends since last being seen.

With cold temperatures and snow in the forecast, police are urging residents to scour their property, especially outbuildings.

The Stanley Police Department, in a Facebook post, said the teens could be searching for an area that offers shelter and is out of the elements, given the weather conditions.

Anyone with any information should contact the Stanley Police Department or Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department immediately.

