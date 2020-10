WAUSAU – The remainder of the Dining on the Street series in downtown Wausau has been cancelled because of cold weather, the Wausau River District announced today.

Although Third Street will no longer be closed, sidewalk cafes will remain open for some participating businesses, and dine in, take out, reservations and curbside pickup options are available.

The Wausau River District plans to bring back Dining on the Street next summer, tentatively scheduled for June 9, 2021.

