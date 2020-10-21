By Shereen Siewert

A 40-year-old Edgar man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013 while she was asleep on the couch of a mutual friend will be living at a home on Wausau’s northeast side, according to a bulletin from the Wausau Police Department.

Benjamin D. Schillinger is in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Intensive Supervision program and is being monitored by sex offender specialists in Wausau. He was released from prison in July and is now moving to housing in the 500 block of North Sixth Street, the bulletin states.

Schillinger has twice been convicted of sex crimes, the most recent of which was committed in 2013. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she left a birthday party at an Edgar tavern at around 2 a.m. and awoke to discover Schillinger on top her her, trying to pull her underwear back on.

The woman told police she went to sleep fully clothed and was naked from the waist down when she awoke, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department incident report. The victim was not acquainted with Schillinger, who eventually sentenced to five years in prison on charges of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim.

In a separate 2006 case, Schillinger was sentenced to eight years of probation along with sex offender treatment when he was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault of a child. He also has multiple additional convictions for theft.

Schillinger will remain on active supervision until 2033.

