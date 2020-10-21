MARATHON – The village of Marathon has signed an agreement with S.C. Swiderski to construct three new apartment buildings containing 30 units near the intersection of highways 29 and 107, the village announced today.

Blue Stone Estates will include single story units with attached garages, as well as a multi-story building with detaches garages.

“We are excited to be working with Marathon City again. Blue Stone Estates is a successful location and in response to the demand in the area for quality housing, we are adding two new building designs to this site,” said Jacqui Miller, business development manager at S.C. Swiderski, in a village of Marathon news release.

The village will sell two parcels of land adjoining the current Blue Stone Estates property to S.C. Swiderski for the development. Construction of the new buildings is planned for late summer of 2021 with completion in the spring of 2022.

“Marathon City appreciates the continued partnership with S.C. Swiderski in addressing our growing housing demand,” said Andy Kurtz, village administrator, in the news release. “The new floorplans that have been proposed will be very attractive to a wide variety of potential residents.”

