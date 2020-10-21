The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Kody

Howdy. My name is Kody and I’ve been working hard at being a good boy and making my way to the adoption floor. Adjusting to shelter life was hard for me, but I’ve been brave and have kept my eye on the prize; you!

I lived my previous life as an outdoor dog and I’m not about that anymore. I still have some work to do and some manners to learn, but I can promise we’ll have fun getting from point A to point B.

I am friendly with other dogs and would love to have a playmate at home. I have lived with children of all ages, but I don’t think that a home with cats is on my want list. I think the kiddy pool is the greatest thing ever and when I get the zoomies you better watch out! I’m a great fixer-upper and I’ll love you for the rest of my life.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

