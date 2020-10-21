WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County raised 7,573 pounds of food through its annual United We Can fundraiser.

Participating business and families include Associated Bank, Prevail Bank, Boys & Girls Club, UMR, BMO Harris, McLit Marathon County Literacy, Marshfield Clinic Wausau, Marathon County Special Education, Peoples State Bank Wausau, Sun Printing, Healthfirst, Greenheck, County Market, Medical College of Wisconsin- Central Wisconsin, Peoples State Bank Marathon, Arnold Family and the Stukenberg Family.

Food from the event supports the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, an initiative of United Way.

