MADISON—Thomas Gibson has been named the 15th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, which has campus locations in Stevens Point, Wausau and Marshfield, the university announced this week.

Gibson previously served as vice president for student affairs and vice provost at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved Gibson’s appointment, following a recommendation made by a selection committee. Gibson will assume the leadership post on Jan. 11, 2021.

Gibson was hired as vice president for student affairs and vice provost at Bowling Green State in July 2016. In that role, he served as an advocate for the academic and social development of students, devised policies for student success, and advised the president and provost on student issues, among other things. He has overseen the dean of students office; residence life; diversity, equity and inclusion; student health, wellness and recreation; the women’s center, Title IX, and Clery reporting; and Greek life.

Previously, he was associate vice president of student affairs at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana; associate dean for student development at York College, City University of New York in New York City; and employed in other roles at York College. Gibson has held numerous other positions related to student success in higher education.

“Dr. Gibson is a fantastic fit for UW-Stevens Point,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson in a news release. “I am confident his background in student affairs coupled with his high-energy engagement with everyone he connects with will build an even better university for the entire region and our great state.”

Gibson will earn $247,500 as chancellor.

Like this: Like Loading...