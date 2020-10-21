By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Muskego (8) 4-0 80 1 2. Franklin – 3-0 69 2 3. Menomonee Falls – 4-0 65 3 4. Whitefish Bay – 4-0 54 4 5. Marquette University – 2-0 45 5 6. Schofield D.C. Everest – 4-0 41 6 7. Hartland Arrowhead – 3-1 31 7 8. Mukwonago – 3-1 25 8 9. Burlington – 3-0 14 10 10. Hartford – 3-1 12 9

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 3. Kenosha Bradford 1.

Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lake Country Lutheran (6) 4-0 78 1 2. Appleton Xavier (2) 4-0 74 2 3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial – 3-1 54 6 4. Freedom – 4-0 53 4 5. Wrightstown – 4-0 51 5 6. Amherst – 4-0 43 8 7. Lakeside Lutheran – 3-0 24 9 8. Medford – 4-0 19 10 (tie) Stratford – 3-1 19 7 10. Grafton – 3-1 15 3

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 7. Greendale Martin Luther 2. Two Rivers 1.

Small Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Edgar (6) 4-0 69 1 2. Eau Claire Regis (1) 4-0 63 2 3. Oshkosh Lourdes – 4-0 52 4 4. Mineral Point – 3-0 43 3 5. Iola-Scandinavia – 4-0 39 T7 (tie) Cumberland – 4-0 39 T7 7. Colby – 4-0 30 10 8. Racine Lutheran – 3-1 19 5 9. Reedsville – 4-0 9 NR 10. Hilbert – 3-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Darlington 5. Durand 2. Brillion 2. Grantsburg 2. Highland 2. Randolph 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 1.

