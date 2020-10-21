By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Muskego(8)4-0801
2. Franklin3-0692
3. Menomonee Falls4-0653
4. Whitefish Bay4-0544
5. Marquette University2-0455
6. Schofield D.C. Everest4-0416
7. Hartland Arrowhead3-1317
8. Mukwonago3-1258
9. Burlington3-01410
10. Hartford3-1129

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 3. Kenosha Bradford 1.

Medium Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Lake Country Lutheran(6)4-0781
2. Appleton Xavier(2)4-0742
3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial3-1546
4. Freedom4-0534
5. Wrightstown4-0515
6. Amherst4-0438
7. Lakeside Lutheran3-0249
8. Medford4-01910
(tie) Stratford3-1197
10. Grafton3-1153

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 7. Greendale Martin Luther 2. Two Rivers 1.

Small Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Edgar(6)4-0691
2. Eau Claire Regis(1)4-0632
3. Oshkosh Lourdes4-0524
4. Mineral Point3-0433
5. Iola-Scandinavia4-039T7
(tie) Cumberland4-039T7
7. Colby4-03010
8. Racine Lutheran3-1195
9. Reedsville4-09NR
10. Hilbert3-16NR

Others receiving votes: Darlington 5. Durand 2. Brillion 2. Grantsburg 2. Highland 2. Randolph 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 1.