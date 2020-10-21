Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Muskego
|(8)
|4-0
|80
|1
|2. Franklin
|–
|3-0
|69
|2
|3. Menomonee Falls
|–
|4-0
|65
|3
|4. Whitefish Bay
|–
|4-0
|54
|4
|5. Marquette University
|–
|2-0
|45
|5
|6. Schofield D.C. Everest
|–
|4-0
|41
|6
|7. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|3-1
|31
|7
|8. Mukwonago
|–
|3-1
|25
|8
|9. Burlington
|–
|3-0
|14
|10
|10. Hartford
|–
|3-1
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 3. Kenosha Bradford 1.
Medium Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lake Country Lutheran
|(6)
|4-0
|78
|1
|2. Appleton Xavier
|(2)
|4-0
|74
|2
|3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|–
|3-1
|54
|6
|4. Freedom
|–
|4-0
|53
|4
|5. Wrightstown
|–
|4-0
|51
|5
|6. Amherst
|–
|4-0
|43
|8
|7. Lakeside Lutheran
|–
|3-0
|24
|9
|8. Medford
|–
|4-0
|19
|10
|(tie) Stratford
|–
|3-1
|19
|7
|10. Grafton
|–
|3-1
|15
|3
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 7. Greendale Martin Luther 2. Two Rivers 1.
Small Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Edgar
|(6)
|4-0
|69
|1
|2. Eau Claire Regis
|(1)
|4-0
|63
|2
|3. Oshkosh Lourdes
|–
|4-0
|52
|4
|4. Mineral Point
|–
|3-0
|43
|3
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|–
|4-0
|39
|T7
|(tie) Cumberland
|–
|4-0
|39
|T7
|7. Colby
|–
|4-0
|30
|10
|8. Racine Lutheran
|–
|3-1
|19
|5
|9. Reedsville
|–
|4-0
|9
|NR
|10. Hilbert
|–
|3-1
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Darlington 5. Durand 2. Brillion 2. Grantsburg 2. Highland 2. Randolph 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 1.