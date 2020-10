By Shereen Siewert

Two people are injured after a crash Thursday morning near Wausau.

The crash was reported at about 11:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 51. Initial scanner reports suggest a single vehicle was involved and overturned in the crash.

One of the people injured suffered head and chest injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of the injuries to both victims is not yet clear.

No additional information about the crash was immediately released.

Like this: Like Loading...