WAUSAU – Hope Life Center has been awarded an education grant from the B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation, the center announced this week.

“Hope has been offering sexual risk avoidance education to youth throughout the community in schools and youth gatherings for several years,” said executive director, Jack Hoogendyk, in a news release. “Hope has recognized the strong link between early sexual activity and depression. We have been teaching teens about the wisdom of delaying sexual activity.”

The grant will provide funding for further training and staffing, as well as software that will allow the center to create virtual learning resources that can be presented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Call Jack Hoogendyk, executive director of Hope Life Center, at 715-470-1003 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...