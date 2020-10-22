Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is frighteningly delicious and sure to put a shiver down your spine.
The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and is created by Penny Borchardt.
Dracula’s Heart
- 1 1/2 oz. vodka
- 3/4 oz. Godiva white chocolate liqueur
- 2 creamers
- Red food coloring
To create this drink, measure 1 1/2 oz. vodka and 3/4 oz. of white chocolate liqueur and pour over ice in a shaker. Add two creamers and shake. Pour into a chilled martini glass, add a dash of red food coloring to the top for flair and serve.
Enjoy this drink for just $5.25 or create your own. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.