This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is frighteningly delicious and sure to put a shiver down your spine.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and is created by Penny Borchardt.

Dracula’s Heart

1 1/2 oz. vodka

3/4 oz. Godiva white chocolate liqueur

2 creamers

Red food coloring

To create this drink, measure 1 1/2 oz. vodka and 3/4 oz. of white chocolate liqueur and pour over ice in a shaker. Add two creamers and shake. Pour into a chilled martini glass, add a dash of red food coloring to the top for flair and serve.

Enjoy this drink for just $5.25 or create your own. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

