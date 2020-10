Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of Hwy. 64 in Lincoln County is closed Thursday due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed at County Hwy. X as of 11:52 a.m. but few details have been released about the crash. At least one person was transported from the crash scene to a local hospital.

There’s no word yet on when the highway will reopen. This story will be updated when additional details are released.

Like this: Like Loading...