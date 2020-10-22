Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Andy J. Buttke, 32, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Bail jumping

Antonio M. O’Neal, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer

Arthur H. Hicks, 44, of Elderon. Oct. 15, 2020: Burglary, criminal damage to property, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

Austin M. Hallock, 24, of Rhinelander. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia

Cameron P. Seefeldt, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Christopher D. Ellis, 30, of Monticello, Minn. Oct. 15, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent

Christopher J. Wyland, 26, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Negligent handling of burning material, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Cody T. Newman, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed knife

David W. Fish, 39, of Tomahawk. Oct. 21, 2020: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics, operating with a restricted controlled substance (4th)

Dennis C. Moua, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dionta R. Haywood, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Battery-domestic abuse repeater, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

WANTED: Hannah J. Siemers, 25, of Mosinee. Bench warrant issued Oct. 21, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Jeremy L. Jackson, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Jeromy J. Deprey, 43, of Luemburg. Oct. 15, 2020: Stalking, bail jumping

Joi Chandavong, 45, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of child pornography

Jomo T. Harris, 45, of Weston. Oct. 19, 2020: First degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph D. Hull, 38. Oct. 20, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs-repeater

Jovan J. Salzman, 31, of Rhinelander. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Kee Xiong, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: False reporting of an emergency, misappropriate identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping

Kevin M. Weber, 36, of Rib Mountain. Oct. 15, 2020: Child abuse, criminal trespass to dwelling, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Kristopher J. Lucas, 35, of Rothschild. Oct. 15, 2020: Burglary, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct

Krysten D. Thompson, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine-second or subsequent offense

WANTED: Lewis J. Mann, 22, of Minocqua. Bench warrant issued Oct. 21, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater, resisting or obstructing an officer-repeater

Martez I. R. Marshall, 27, of Weston. Oct. 15, 2020: Possess a firearm as a convicted felon-repeater

Michael D. Collins, 28, of Pearson. Oct. 15, 2020: Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Michael F. Murphy, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 20, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater

Nicholas M. Langston, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Forgery-uttering, repeater

Nicholas T. Williams, 25, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Robert D. Kilcoyne, 23, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Possession of GHB, GB, BDO, Ketamine, Flunitraz; possession of a controlled substance, possession of an illegally obtained prescription

Robin R. Ort, 51, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Failure to report to county jail, 10+ days

Ross A. Johnson, 47, of Edgar. Oct. 15, 2020: Manufacture or deliver heroin-second or subsequent offense

Ryan C. Bastable, 25, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2020: Conspiracy to manufacture or deliver amphetamine, greater than 50 grams

Ryan Murray, 47, of Schofield. Oct. 16, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm

Tub J. Thao, 27, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

WANTED: William H. Peters, 36, of Schofield. Bench warrant issued Oct. 22, 2020: Operating while revoked, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Like this: Like Loading...