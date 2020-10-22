Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

  • Andy J. Buttke, 32, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Bail jumping
  • Antonio M. O’Neal, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Arthur H. Hicks, 44, of Elderon. Oct. 15, 2020: Burglary, criminal damage to property, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
  • Austin M. Hallock, 24, of Rhinelander. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Cameron P. Seefeldt, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Christopher D. Ellis, 30, of Monticello, Minn. Oct. 15, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • Christopher J. Wyland, 26, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Negligent handling of burning material, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Cody T. Newman, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed knife
  • David W. Fish, 39, of Tomahawk. Oct. 21, 2020: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics, operating with a restricted controlled substance (4th)
  • Dennis C. Moua, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Dionta R. Haywood, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Battery-domestic abuse repeater, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
    • WANTED: Hannah J. Siemers, 25, of Mosinee. Bench warrant issued Oct. 21, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
    • Jeremy L. Jackson, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
    • Jeromy J. Deprey, 43, of Luemburg. Oct. 15, 2020: Stalking, bail jumping
    • Joi Chandavong, 45, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of child pornography
    • Jomo T. Harris, 45, of Weston. Oct. 19, 2020: First degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Joseph D. Hull, 38. Oct. 20, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs-repeater
    • Jovan J. Salzman, 31, of Rhinelander. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
    • Kee Xiong, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: False reporting of an emergency, misappropriate identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping
    • Kevin M. Weber, 36, of Rib Mountain. Oct. 15, 2020: Child abuse, criminal trespass to dwelling, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
    • Kristopher J. Lucas, 35, of Rothschild. Oct. 15, 2020: Burglary, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct
    • Krysten D. Thompson, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine-second or subsequent offense
    • WANTED: Lewis J. Mann, 22, of Minocqua. Bench warrant issued Oct. 21, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater, resisting or obstructing an officer-repeater
    • Martez I. R. Marshall, 27, of Weston. Oct. 15, 2020: Possess a firearm as a convicted felon-repeater
    • Michael D. Collins, 28, of Pearson. Oct. 15, 2020: Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
    • Michael F. Murphy, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 20, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater
    • Nicholas M. Langston, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Forgery-uttering, repeater
    • Nicholas T. Williams, 25, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
    • Robert D. Kilcoyne, 23, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Possession of GHB, GB, BDO, Ketamine, Flunitraz; possession of a controlled substance, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
    • Robin R. Ort, 51, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Failure to report to county jail, 10+ days
    • Ross A. Johnson, 47, of Edgar. Oct. 15, 2020: Manufacture or deliver heroin-second or subsequent offense
    • Ryan C. Bastable, 25, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2020: Conspiracy to manufacture or deliver amphetamine, greater than 50 grams
    • Ryan Murray, 47, of Schofield. Oct. 16, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
    • Tub J. Thao, 27, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
    • WANTED: William H. Peters, 36, of Schofield. Bench warrant issued Oct. 22, 2020: Operating while revoked, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping