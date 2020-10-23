WAUSAU – IncredibleBank has been named a recipient of a $15,000 grant from The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s Target Impact Fund which provides members with grants to support relief efforts for populations hardest hit by COVID-19, as well as to promote equity and opportunity for communities of color.

In turn, three organizations will each receive a $5,000 grant, IncredibleBank said, YWCA of Wausau, Feeding Our Rural Kids in Eagle River and the Tomahawk Area Interfaith Volunteers of Tomahawk.

The YWCA of Wausau was selected because it promotes equity and opportunity for communities of color. Further, employees of IncredibleBank and IB Insurance will offer a Financial Education Series through the YWCA to young adults covering diverse topics on money and finances.

Feeding Our Rural Kids was chosen because its mission is to provide nutritional support to school-aged children from food-insecure homes. This challenge has become even more exacerbated by the pandemic.

Tomahawk Area Interfaith Volunteers was selected because it provides valuable resources to seniors and those with disabilities in need of transportation, companionship and chore services.

