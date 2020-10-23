WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank will hold a military care donation drive for Wisconsin soldiers and veterans now through Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

The public is encouraged to drop off items at the donation bins at all Peoples State Bank locations. Donation items needed include non-perishable food items, batteries, blankets, stamps and toiletries.

Donations will be given to the Rhinelander Military Support Group, which sends them to Wisconsin soldiers overseas and to agencies serving veterans in Wisconsin.

Because of the pandemic, the Rhinelander Military Support Group will store all donated items for two weeks prior to shipping them. Last year, Peoples collected more than 7,500 donated items and more than $1,300 in cash for the Rhinelander Military Support Group.

A full list of suggested donation items can be found on the Peoples State Bank website at bankpeoples.com/Military-Care-Package-Drive, or at each location.

