STEVENS POINT – When a global pandemic put a halt to live theater and dance productions, students and faculty of the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point turned the challenge into an opportunity.

The result is “In This Moment: Reflections of our Time,” a virtual, original production that highlights the department’s collaborative creativity and the personal insights of students in today’s changing world.

The filmed show will premiere Oct. 30 and include a pre-show chat with the cast. The web link will remain active through Nov. 13 for ticket buyers. The show consists of nine vignettes with one to four actors each.

Students wrote about topics affecting them now, including relationships, climate change, COVID-19, racial equality and loneliness.

Tickets for the three fall virtual productions are $15 each or $40 for a fall season pass. Tickets are available at tickets.uwsp.edu, and links to the shows will be shared before the premiere.

