Roger Herman Kniess, 78, passed away at his home on Oct. 22, 2020.

Roger was born on March 5, 1942, to the late Herman and Hilda (Seager) Kniess. He married Margaret “Marge” Ann Wegner on Aug. 17, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin. Together, they shared 53 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2017.

Roger was employed with Urban Construction in Wausau, retiring after more than 36 years of service. He loved traveling; a special memory will be trips to Cocoa Beach, Florida with his family. Roger and Marge loved Polka music. They were both members of the Central Wisconsin Polka Club, even taking polka bus trips. His hobbies included bowling in his younger years, watching football, and supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events and performances. He loved being in the woods, enjoying the outdoors. He was a member of the former Salem Lutheran Church (now St. Peter Lutheran Church,) where he served faithfully as an usher. Especially important to Roger was spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Jerry (Shannon) Kniess, Wausau; Julie (John) Drake, Johnson Creek; and Jason (Peggy) Kniess, Rib Mountain; five grandchildren, Brittany and Brenton, Macey, Hunter, and Mateo; three step-grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica, and Justin Drake; two step-great-grandchildren; sister, Jelvadine (Gerald) Dalum; sister-in-law, Astrid Wegner; along with several nieces and nephews and many special friends. He is further survived by his favorite grand-puppies, Cami, Scooby, and Tubby. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge; and siblings, Joyce Fehlhaber and Duane Kniess.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church – Wausau Campus, 2822 North Sixth St., Wausau, (the former Salem Ev. Lutheran Church). Pastor Jeffery Mahnke will officiate. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, town of Hamburg. Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., followed by at Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Monday. Because we care for family and friends, masks and social distancing will be observed.

Roger’s service will be streamed live and made available for future viewing on his obituary page at www.brainardfuneral.com.

The family wishes to thank the physicians at Aspirus and, especially, nurse practitioner Jane Dolan for their outstanding care and compassion.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lillian B. Zenner, 92, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Lillian was born on April 15, 1928, to the late Elmer and Bessie (Skinner) Schwantes. She married Donald A. Zenner on Oct. 1, 1948, in Pine City, Minnesota. He preceded her in death.

Lillian is survived by her children James (Kaye) Zenner and Linda Larson and granddaughter Alexis (Tim) Schleusner.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. The Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.

One minute they were waiting for Dad to come home from bow hunting, and the next minute they were rushing to a hospital four hours away, praying a massive heart attack could be healed. With family at his side, Mike passed into the arms of his loving father in heaven.

Our dad, husband, son, brother and friend has moved to a heavenly “relocation.” Anyone who knows Mike knows that he doesn’t mince words. His direct orders would be, “I love you and want you to go on with your life because we will be together again someday.”

While just 55 years old at his passing, Mike, together with wife, Tiffany, built a great life for their four children, Michael, Tara, Olivia and Sophia. Tiffany is a nurse and Mike a cardiovascular technician — and that is how they met, working in the same Milwaukee hospital. She loved his devotion to his two children, Michael Jr., and Tara — and he was impressed with the love she showed to his kids. (Of course, Tiff’s quick wit and ability to throw comebacks to his jokes were second to none — so he decided to keep the girl!)

Mike and Tiffany bought a home on a famous West Allis street called Candy Cane Lane. In 1984, a child with cancer lived in the neighborhood. Residents lit the neighborhood with festive decorations and, along with a sports team, collected money for childhood cancer from drivers as they enjoyed the neighborhood’s decorations. The tradition continued and Mike and Tiff made sure their corner house sparkled with Christmas cheer! (FYI, Mike’s Candy Cane Lane neighbors missed him when they moved to the Wausau area because he was the go-to guy for just about anything they needed — shovels, compressor, a hand with some shoveling … Mike was there.)

While serving in the U.S. Army, Mike gained a deep appreciation for America. Tiffany said seeing the Berlin Wall made him realize how fast our freedoms can be taken away. He plowed through history books and his memory was sharp for keeping all the details.

History and the appreciation for things past also transferred to his passion for cars. Tiffany says with a smile, “Yep, my competition for Mike’s attention has four wheels, is black, moves fast, and lives in Mike’s man-cave in the backyard.”

Mike’s son Michael Jr. says, “I swear I saw Dad petting his car!”

Yes, a Grand National given loving care is a beautiful thing and taking it to car shows was a family event. Mike was proud to show off his awards in his guy style, well-decorated man cave. Besides the Grand National, Mike rescued two more, what he refers to as “garage cars.” Rusty, parts missing and all, Mike saw them as they once were and was in the process of restoring them to their original beauty.

Besides cars, Mike, like his younger brother Rick and son Michael, collected guns. He required a strict understanding of how to use them and taught his kids to respect their power. Tiff says, “Mike could see just the tip of a gun and know what it was.”

One of the greatest joys in Mike’s life was the annual hunting trip to his brother Rick’s cabin in Michigan. In the last few years, Mike hadn’t bagged a deer. Tiff asked, “How come you haven’t shot a deer in recent years?” Mike’s response was that he really likes watching them these days more than shooting them — but he thought this year he would shoot one to make sausage sticks for Tiff and the kids.

Tiff and the four kids added joy to Mike’s life in many small ways — meeting up with the older kids in Milwaukee for lunches, board games, the fire pit in the back yard, chasing each other around the yard with two mini-bikes and the John Deere tractor, sledding, car shows, and family gatherings. Even “spa time” with the girls was fun for this dad! Mike’s opinion of the girls giving him cucumber eye patches and soothing facials was, “This is great!”

A new pool in the backyard was a great addition to the family fun. Putting the pool together turned into a four-letter-word job! Luckily, Mike relied on the help of a neighbor and the whole family in a 20-mile radius to get it together. Once the pool was in, Mike took more enjoyment in the new deck and a can of Pabst while keeping watch on his daughters.

More than any of his things, Mike was proud of his family. Mike and son were lifelong baseball fans. He was proud that Michael is getting married, planning to be an electrician, and looking forward to Michael giving him grandchildren someday.

Tara recently graduated with honors from college and, despite battling breast cancer, landed a great job and has worked remotely throughout her treatments. Mike is so proud of his “Princess” — Mike’s nickname for his oldest girl. Mike has nicknames for all the kids. Michael is “Buddy,” Olivia is “Sunshine Honey Pickle,” and Sophia is “Tinky Toes.”

Mike did much volunteer work at their church and often took advantage of an empty church to be alone with God and pray for his daughter’s recovery. Thankfully, we can say God is answering those prayers!

Please join Tiffany and their four children; Mike’s parents Sharon and Ed Dell; siblings Rick, Tom, Wendy and Tracy, for a celebration of Mike’s life:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Weston Lanes

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (food will be served)

5902 Schofield Ave., Weston, WI 54476

Masks and hand sanitizers will be available.

Large room set-up will allow for social distancing.

To connect via Zoom visit: https://corecreative.zoom.us/j/8754695626?pwd=SnlFYUc4R0ZydGlxN0o2ZXo1NDhyQT09

Then, enter passcode: 862585

Sally A. Borski, 85, Weston, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 3, 1935, in Hatley, daughter of the late Ernest and Regina (King) Platta. On June 7, 1958, she married James “Jim” Borski at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. He preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 2010.

For several years, Sally volunteered at St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston. Her outgoing nature paired well with her love of shopping, spending time with good friends, going out to dinner, traveling, and cooking for others. Sally showed her love through her cooking and baking, and always found a reason to drop off a pecan pie or homemade soup. The Sunday morning Polka Jamboree on WDEZ was a favorite of Sally’s, as was her avid support for the Packers.

Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie (Al) Ashbeck, Kronenwetter; grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Hurley, Kronenwetter, Tanner (Jessica) Ashbeck, Kronenwetter; three great-grandchildren, Landon and Jordan Hurley and Layla Ashbeck; one brother, Art (Nancy) Platta, Minnesota.

Besides her parents and husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard, Vilas, and Arnold “Heinie” Platta.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Inurnment will be at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Out of respect to the health concerns with the current pandemic, there will not be a visitation. The family will announce a Celebration of Life for Sally at a later date. The Mass will be live-streamed on the St. Therese Facebook page and for later viewing on the Peterson/Kraemer website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Paula Minor

Paula Minor, 50, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Rita Adult Family Home, Mosinee, Wisconsin.

She was born Jan. 22, 1970, in Beloit, daughter of the Phillip and Mary (Silverhus) Minor.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit. Paula will be interred near her siblings, Joey and Patricia Minor.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Lawrence “Larry” Walker

Lawrence “Larry” W. Walker, 77, of Wausau passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born Oct. 5, 1943, in Rhinelander, son of the late William and Florence (Holmes) Walker. On Nov. 21, 1983, he married Sharon “Sheri” Bowen in Wausau. She survives.

Larry was a journeyman electrician prior becoming the Postmaster at the Irma Post Office. Some of his favorite pastimes included watching the Badgers, Packer and the Bucks, metal detecting and being a member of the American Legion in Wausau.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Sheri Walker, Wausau, his daughter, Robin, his sister-in-law, Jo (Ed) Gibeaut, Kenosha and a brother-in-law, Mike (Janet) Bowen, Minocqua and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Ken Walker and a sister, Mina Zettler.

At Larry’s request there will be no formal services at this time.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Loretta “Lottie” Gustafson, Wausau, 88, died peacefully at Wausau Manor on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Lottie was born on Jan. 29, 1932, in Stratford, Wisconsin, to Frank C. and Leona A. (Scheribel) Lillge.

She moved to Wausau with her parents at the age of 9. She attended St Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1950. On June 28, 1952, she married Robert Gustafson. He preceded her in death.

Lottie spent many years volunteering with Wausau Boot & Saddle Club with her children showing horses.

Some of her favorite pastimes were going up north to the cottage, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lottie was also an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan.

Survived by her children Paulette McDonald, Mosinee, Kay (John) Lewandoski, Schofield, Jolene (Robin) Halbesleben, Merrimac, Massachusetts, Scott (Cheryl Barnaby) Gustafson, Gleason, Kristi (Matt) Lorge Wausau; 17 grandchildren, Michael McDonald, Todd (Tracey) McDonald, Amy (Brad) Paff, Kelly (Keith) Ziegelbauer, Melissa (Justen) Willemon, Todd Trittin (Corrie Merklein), Kurt( Amy) Trittin, Brad (Jenna) Trittin, Kimberly Koppa, Nicole (Adam) Maszk, Ashley (Jeff) Zarda, Jonathon ( Jennifer) Halbesleben Jason Halbesleben, Jennifer (Brad) Schoch, Jamie (Aaron) Qualls, Heather Gustafson, Richard Gustafson; 28 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Richard Gustafson; sisters, Elizabeth Helms, Phyladis “Dottie” Zientara, Mary Buntin, and brother Jack Lillge; son-in law, Patrick McDonald, In-laws, Helmer Helms, Eugene Zientara, John Buntin, and Marion Lillge; and special friend Sherman Stanley.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Please check back for times to be announced in the future.

Brian T. Flanagan, 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Brian was born Aug. 3, 1953, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to parents Milton and Dorothy (Jones) Flanagan. He attended Oshkosh High School in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Brian married Beatrice Bradley on May 4, 1974, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Picket, Wisconsin.

Brian worked as a Snap-On Tools sales representative (dealer) for 29 years, retiring in 2005. He spent his later years doing what he loved working exclusively with classic cars. Brian loved classic cars, traveling, attending and listening to Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters baseball games, and was very proud of his three children.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Dorothy Flanagan.

Brian is survived by his wife Beatrice; children Nicholas Flanagan of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, Kelly Flanagan of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Michael (Brittany) Flanagan of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; sister Erin Werth, Appleton, Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers for the compassionate care given to Brian. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids; however, due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Brian’s family plans to host a celebration of life in the future.

David W. Howe, 89, Wausau, Wisconsin, entered his heavenly home on Oct. 19, 2020. David was born on Oct. 23, 1930, to Walter and Gertrude Howe in Wausau, Wisconsin.

David grew up as an only child on the Howe Family Dairy Farm, originally homesteaded in 1883, in the town of Maine. David was the fourth of five generations to operate the family farm. As a young boy he enjoyed playing his violin, and he occasionally played at family gatherings in his later years. David married Alene Schewe on Jan. 24, 1953, and together they had seven children.

He enjoyed polka music and dancing. He was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. He participated in multiple card clubs for over 50 years. He was proud to celebrate his German heritage and continuous membership in the Pommerscher Verein of Central Wisconsin. David was known as “Pa” Howe by all of his children’s friends.

David is survived by his wife, Alene, and five sons: Rick (Judy), Brian (Anya), Mark (Kathy), Matt (Beth), Brent (Lori); daughter: Kay (Larry) Berens; daughter-in-law: Monica Howe; 16 grandchildren: Catina (Troy) Koenig, Jenna (Kurt) Guralski, Josh (Brooke), Steven, Matthew, Jessica, Reece, Carissa, Alyssa (Rob) Kulpa, Mitchel, Andrew, Tianna, Morgan, Micaela, Tori, Lara; and 12 great-grandchildren.

David Walter is preceded in death by his parents, son David Allen, and grandson Chase.

There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield, WI 54476.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5304 44th Ave., Wausau, WI 54401, or Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org.

Judy M. Hettinga, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born Jan. 11, 1944, in Wausau, to the late William Wasmundt and Helen Kardack and was raised by her loving grandparents, Louise and Friedrich Bartelt. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Wausau High School in 1962.

On July 10, 1965, she married the love of her life, Larry Hettinga. Together, their love of old-time polka music had them traveling frequently to polka dances and polka fests. She particularly enjoyed their annual trips to Nebraska. When not on the dance floor, most weekends you could find them enjoying time in the Northwoods at their A-frame. She also enjoyed bowling and crocheting.

Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda (Ken) Grabow of Tomahawk, her son, Shawn (Brenda) Hettinga of Weston, her grandchildren Cassady (Caleb) Grabow-Hohensee, Grant Grabow, Heather Grabow, McKenna Hettinga, Andrew Hettinga, her great-grandchildren Cavan and Caitlyn Grabow-Hohensee, her sisters Roselie (Gene) Wiedow of Tomahawk and Marion (Russell) Rahn of Corinth, Texas and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by both of her brothers Bob Wasmundt, Tom Wasmundt, her sister Suzi Nest and her nephew Doug Wasmundt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. There will be a private memorial gathering for family.

The family would like to thank the Weston EMS unit, as well as the neurosurgeon, nursing staff and all care providers at the Aspirus Hospital’s emergency room and ICU department, with particular appreciation for Kris for his excellence. The kindness, care, compassion and thoughtful approach to managing her care and providing family support was incredible.

Robert August Roth, 93, of Eland went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg where he had been a resident since 2016.

Bob was born on March 3, 1927, in the town of Birnamwood to August and Elizabeth (Freitag) Roth. He grew up on the family farm in the Eland area.

Bob was united in marriage to LaVerne Pingel on April 28, 1946, in Clintonville. Together they shared 69 years of marriage. LaVerne preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2015.

The couple farmed for 31 years in the Eland area and raised five boys. After moving off the farm, Bob drove school bus for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District for over 20 years, and worked part-time for the Shawano Sheriff’s Department.

He was a long time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wittenberg where he once served as an elder. He also served as a town board supervisor, and later town chairman for the town of Birnamwood. Bob loved to hunt and could tell you all about his many, many years of hunting. He also enjoyed playing cards, raising German Shephard puppies, camping, and gardening.

His faith, love of family and spirit of always putting others first is what he will always be remembered for.

Bob is survived by four sons, Larry (Deb), Dennis (Mary), Milan (Brenda) and Robert; his grandchildren, Cheri (Chris) Dieringer, David Roth, Leslie (Doug) Brei, Bobby (Nicole) Roth, Terri (Mark Herman) Roth, Laura (Fiancé Tommy) and Michelle Roth; Great Grandchildren, Alex and Julia Dieringer, Koy and Jay Brei; Step Grandchildren Melissa (Ron) Hall, Brittany (Fiancé Jim) Kessel and Parker (Trina) Kessel; Step Great Grandchildren, Eve and Owen Hall and Adam and Kassie Swenson. He is further survived by his brother Jackie Roth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carolee Roth, Arlyn Pingel, Marlyn (Merry) Pingel and Walley (Debbie) Pingel; a Daughter-in-law, Kathy (Don) Pfalz and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife LaVerne; a son, Harvey; his brother Herbie; brother-in-law John and sisters-in-law Leisla Surprise, Irene Roth and Joyce Pingel.

A Christian funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you please adhere to the state of Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home’s Facebook page and available for future viewing at www.schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Homme Home of Wittenberg for the exceptional and compassionate care of their father over the past years. They would also like to thank the entire team of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services for their compassionate and loving care over the last several months.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family. Memories and messages of support may be shared at www.schmidtschulta.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Bob’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg or Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Dorothy “Dee” Kay Gildseth died on Oct. 21, 2020, at the age of 82 after a brief illness at Homme Home for the Aging in Wittenberg, Wisconsin. She was born on Jan. 4, 1938, to Jerrold and Emma (McMullen) Seaver and was baptised into the Lutheran faith by the late Rev. E.G. Burtness at Capron Lutheran Church, Capron, Illinois. Dee was raised on the family dairy farm near Capron, Illinois, and was the youngest of four children.

After graduating from North Boone High School, Dee attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa for two years where she sang in the acclaimed Nordic Choir while studying to be a teacher. She left college after her second year to marry Rev. Richard “Dick” Gildseth and became a full-time pastor’s wife and mother. They were united in marriage on Aug. 22, 1958, and served several parishes while raising their family of four children: Kim, John, Tom and Kris. In 1973, the family moved to Wittenberg, Wisconsin, which Dee and family came to call home.

Dee was a sensitive, loving person with a gregarious personality. She loved to tell stories from her past and share in lively conversations. She enjoyed singing, especially around the family piano when visiting her parents and family in Illinois and also participating in The Pro-Music Ensemble at the direction of Carol Folsom in Wittenberg. She was very involved in the Sunnyside 4-H Club of Wittenberg and helped direct many plays for 4-H drama competitions. She was a coordinator for Vacation Bible School at Redeemer Lutheran in Wittenberg. She was also involved in Redeemer’s youth choir program. Dee loved camping, nature, wildlife and spending time at the family log cabin. She loved holidays and birthdays and always made them into memorable experiences. She was also a big fan of Wisconsin sports, especially her beloved Green Bay Packers! A lifetime highlight was a trip she took to Ireland with her sister Roma, son John and nephew Kirk for a family tree research adventure. She was very proud of her Irish and Norwegian heritage. Dee will be greatly missed by many.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, parents, Jerrold and Emma Seaver, and brother, Ronald Seaver. She is survived by her sister, Roma Thompson, and brother Robert Seaver; her four children, Kimberly (Mike) Gilbertson of Wittenberg, Wisconsin, John Gildseth of Baldwin, Wisconsin, Thomas (Sam) Gildseth of Minocqua, Wisconsin and Kristina (Jacki) Gildseth of Minneapolis, Minnesota ;five grandchildren, Carrie (Dan) Nueske, Eric (Jessica) Gilbertson, Callie (Jared) Johnson, Caleb Lingel and Killian Lingel; Seven great-grandchildren: Miranda (Tony) Morrell, Jocelyn Nueske, Brayden Nueske, Mila Gilbertson, Lola Gilbertson, Beckett Johnson, Ruby Johnson, one great-great granddaughter, Holly Morrell (with one great-great grandson on the way!); and many loving nieces and nephews.

Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, the family has decided to have a small, immediate family only, graveside service. Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Stay safe!

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com or mailed to the family of Dorothy in care of Kimberly Gilbertson, 403 W. Vinal St., Wittenberg, WI 54499.

