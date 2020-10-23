By Shereen Siewert

WAUSAU — A Wausau man who walked away from his truck after crashing it into a snowbank on Curling Way on the city’s southeast side was sentenced this week to three years in prison for his seventh drunken driving conviction, according to court documents.

Brandon Ingram, 46, was arrested after a preliminary breath test showed he was driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.163 percent, more than eight times the limit imposed on him due to his six prior OWI convictions.

According to the criminal complaint:

Wausau Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. on March 7, 2019 to Curling Way at East Kent Street after a 911 caller reported the crash. The caller told police she and another witness tried to help the man, who appeared intoxicated, but he became belligerent and began walking away with his truck still stuck in the snow.

Ingram initially told officers another man was driving the vehicle, but witnesses confirmed Ingram was the only person in the pickup.

After he allegedly failed field sobriety tests, police took Ingram for a chemical test of his blood, then transported him to the Marathon County Jail.

Court records show Ingram was previously convicted of OWI in 1996, 1997, 2002, 2004, 2008 and most recently in 2012.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court, Judge Mike Moran also ordered Ingram to spend two years on extended supervision following his eventual release from prison. His driving privileges are revoked for two years.

Like this: Like Loading...