Dear editor,

Are the voters of USA up to the task? Can we get America back on track? Can we elect the candidate who will bring dignity and respect to the Oval Office?

Here are some of the comments I have heard recently from the POTUS:

“Dr. Fauci is an idiot.”

“Even if the whole world goes to hell in a basket, I won’t lose a penny.”

“If it wasn’t for me, Kenosha wouldn’t exist anymore.”

“If I don’t give them the money, they won’t be able to vote.”

These words don’t show any dignity or respect. In fact, they are not even connected to reality.

It seems that the POTUS has no agenda other than loyalty to himself. The POTUS stresses his role as decision-maker but doesn’t take responsibility for those decisions.

Join with me and vote for Joe Biden. Bring respect and dignity to the Oval Office again.

Gerhard Kirsch of Wausau

