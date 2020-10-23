Dear editor,

Wausau is a great city for several reasons. First it has a very positive attitude about itself.

In its early history, the community leaders set the tone and expanded a successful economy from wood products to insurance and manufacturing.

Second, Wausau has engaged residents who volunteer thousands of hours to make it even better.

Third, it has over seven major foundations that share their wealth. This allows the community to do things with more quality and larger than a normal city.

Recent examples are enhancements of the 400 Block, The Grand Theater and Arts Block, the new Riverlife park, and the major Woodson YMCA remodel with a new senior center named The Landing.

A more recent foundation involvement is the Alexander Foundation and Dwight and Linda Davis Foundation, funding the purchase of the Wausau Center mall site by the Wausau Opportunity Zone. That brought the site under local control. A recent announcement to redevelop the six square block area is a bold plan.

I encourage the residents of Wausau to contact their aldermen and the mayor to ask them to help in this endeavor. Do not be obstructionists. In the early 1980s, the city took bold action to provide a site to build a new mall. As a result, the downtown is extremely vibrant.

It is now time to support this new project and set a course for the next 40 years.

David Torkko of Wausau

