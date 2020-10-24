By Shereen Siewert

An investigation is underway after Marinette County deputies shot and killed a homicide suspect who was allegedly fleeing from a Goodman, Wis. home, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation news release.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible homicide and the location of a potential suspect. Police responded to the home as the suspect was allegedly fleeing from the scene.

Officials say the suspect stopped and got out of the vehicle before pointing a firearm at police, who then opened fire. The suspect, whose name, gender and age have not been released, died at the scene.

One male victim was found dead inside the home, police said. Officials say the public is not at risk from what they describe as an “isolated incident.”

No police were injured. Deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of the victim inside the home, while DCI is investigating the officer involved shooting.

DCI officials say they are continuing to review evidence and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Also assisting in these investigations are Marinette County District Attorney, Marinette County Medical Examiner, Goodman Fire and Rescue, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories.

The investigations are ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

