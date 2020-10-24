WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will host a free virtual open house event Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 using Zoom technology to connect participants, faculty and staff members.

Registration is required for the event, so attendees can be connected to the industry-expert faculty who teach NTC classes. Faculty will lead program-specific Zoom sessions, which are scheduled at various times over the course of the two-day event. Participants also will have the opportunity to request follow-up information on a variety of topics, including financial aid options, how to apply to NTC for free or NTC’s student housing, Timberwolf Suites.

Prospective students who attend a faculty-led Zoom session will be entered for a chance to win an iPad.

For more information about NTC’s Virtual Open House or to sign up for a session, visit www.ntc.edu/virtualopenhouse.

