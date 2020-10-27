By Shereen Siewert

A 76-year-old Amherst man is dead after his son allegedly struck him with a vehicle, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Police were called at about 11:43 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at 9143 Fountain Grove Road, with initial information that a man had been struck by a vehicle and was injured.

Portage County Sheriff’s deputies, Portage County Ambulance, Amherst Fire, Rescue, and emergency medical responders were dispatched to the scene and discovered Daniel Sullivan fatally injured.

Police say 44-year-old Daniel Sullivan, Jr., intentionally struck his father with his vehicle. He is now in custody.

Sullivan, Jr., is being held on a preliminary charge of first degree intentional homicide and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Sullivan’s death remains under investigation.

