WAUSAU – Beginning today, Oct. 28, North Third Avenue from West Union Avenue to Norton Street is closed for emergency repairs of the storm sewer at the intersection of North Third Avenue and West Wausau Avenue.

A detour using West Union Avenue, North Fourth Avenue and Norton Street will be posted, the city of Wausau said. Temporary, no-parking restrictions will be posted along the detour route. The closure is anticipated to last for one week, according to the city.

Like this: Like Loading...