WAUSAU – Area veteran organizations will gather at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at Bunkers, 1001 Golf Club Road, to honor those who have served their country.

The ceremony will be held outside at the Veterans Memorial Wall, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited.

Ralph Sliwicki will serve as the emcee, Fr. Martin will say the opening prayer and Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will offer a proclamation. The guest speaker will be Thom Passow.

The Color Guard and Honor Guard will be under command of John Pellegrino. A wreath will be presented by the Wausau American Legion Post 10 Auxiliary. And the Solemn Bell will toll at 11:11 a.m. to commemorate the first Armistice Day, ending World War I.

Social distancing and masks will be encouraged. No meal will be served because of current health concerns. If you wish, bring a lawn chair.

Like this: Like Loading...