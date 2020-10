Wausau Pilot & Review

Vice President Mike Pence will speak Wednesday at the Central Wisconsin Airport, oa campaign appearance in Mosinee to support the Trump campaign.

The Vice President will speak at 3 p.m. at CWA, 100 CWA Dr., Mosinee. Doors open at 1 p.m. and close 90 minutes later.

Up to two tickets per registrant is available. Register for the event here.

Attendees will be screened upon entry. A list of prohibited items will be sent to attendees after registration.

