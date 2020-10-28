

Bernard King

Bernard King

Bernard King, 95, Hatley, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Wausau Manor.

Bernard was self-employed as a carpenter. He and his twin brother, Barney, were known as “The Concertina Twins” and played polka together for many years.

Survivors include his children, John King, LeRoy King, Randy (Gladys) King, Julie (Tim) Dickenson, Ernie (Kyle) King, and Tony King; 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Services will be streamed live at his obituary page on www.brainardfuneral.com and made available for future viewing.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Violet Parsell

Violet Parsell

Violet R. Parsell, 103, of Wausau passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020, at Stone Crest Residence.

Violet was born July 20, 1917, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Charles and Mary (Gebis) Kristufek. Despite a life of challenges, she was fiercely independent and able to see the humor in life. As a child, she traveled an hour and a half to Cubs baseball games and remained an avid fan throughout life. An accomplished seamstress, she took pride in making her own clothes. Her love of desserts never diminished.

Violet is survived by her daughter, Gail (Clifford) Batka; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a cousin. She is preceded in death by her parents; two half-brothers; and two husbands.

A private family service is being held. Violet will be laid to rest at Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois.

Donations in Violet’s memory may be made to Homme Home, c/o Stone Crest, 805 Parcher St., Wausau, WI 54403.

Violet’s family wishes to thank Stone Crest and Aspirus Hospice for their top-notch care and services.

Verland Kasten

Verland Kasten

July 25, 1924-Oct. 26, 2020

On Oct. 30, 2020, we lay to rest a man who will be remembered for the love he poured into his faith and family, the service he gave to his country during World War II, the small businesses he owned in southeastern Wisconsin, and the way he told (then retold) jokes — often laughing at his own punchline before delivering it.

Verland Kasten was born to a family of farmers in Grafton, Wisconsin. He inherited the same passion for agriculture that ultimately led him to open Dwarf Acres in Howards Grove, a family owned and operated produce store. But this wasn’t his only entrepreneurial endeavor. In his early 30s, he also owned Verl’s Cheese & Custard in Plymouth, Wisconsin, which was the perfect compliment to his Wisconsin roots.

He served in the 88th Blue Devil (Motor Pool) and 132nd Divisions of the U.S. Army while stationed in Italy. And he didn’t just come home with stories, he also returned with a new level of grit, dedication and perseverance that would drive him for years to come. In fact, in recent years, Verland was lovingly referred to as “The Energizer Bunny” because he just kept going, no matter how unfavorable the circumstances seemed to be — nothing got him down for long.

When Verland wasn’t spending time with family or tending to his crops, he enjoyed woodworking, bowling, dancing, bingo and sweeping the table while playing cards. (No one stood a chance against him with Canasta.) He also traveled to Branson, Missouri, each year to experience the live music and shows, oftentimes pulling new joke-telling material along the way.

Verland is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Clara (Clausing) Kasten, sister Loraine (Arnold) Doman, first wife Dorothy (Koehn) Kasten, and other extended family members.

He is survived by his second wife Marilyn (Guenther) Kasten, two daughters Dr. Jane (Dr. Stan Jolly) Kasten-Jolly and Sharon (Craig) Rezin, stepdaughter Karen (Phil) LeClaire, two sons James (Karen) Kasten and Kenneth (Terry) Kasten, grandchildren Heather (Mike) Meinolf, Jason Kasten, Melissa (Scott) Maurer, Helen and Carolyn Jolly, Kim (Scott) Kennedy, Kate (Dustin) Bukowski, Megan Kasten, Brittany Yoder, Matthew Rezin, Rachel and Marian LeClaire, and great grandchildren Emmalee and Terrick Meinolf, Kaitlyn Maurer, Rhys and Ashlyn Kasten, Gabe, Asher, Addison and Madeleine Kennedy, Miles and Rebecca Bukowski; along with many nieces and nephews.

Verland’s family would like to thank everyone at Benedictine, Rennes, Wausau Manor, and Aspirus Wausau Hospital who cared for him over the years. He was able to live until 96 because of the medical attention and mental stimulation you provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Audio Fund or a charity of your choice.

The funeral service for Verland will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Wausau, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service, which will be officiated by Pastor Eric Hauan and livestreamed at brainardfuneral.com on Verland’s obituary page.

Face masks and social distancing are respectfully requested for all those attending the visitation and funeral service. Burial will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Howard’s Grove, Wisconsin. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

Allan Wesenick

Allan Wesenick

Allan Edward Wesenick was born Feb. 28, 1954, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Edward and Florence (Check) Wesenick. He was raised from the age of 4 in Weston, Wisconsin. Following a recent fall, Allan made his transition on Oct. 24, 2020.

Allan faced many health challenges throughout his life. Despite those challenges, he was always able to creatively adapt and do his best. He could be strong-willed, or stubborn, but underneath that stubbornness was a sharp wit and a generous heart. He loved his family deeply. His mother’s undying devotion to Allan’s well-being allowed him to live a long and full life. He was equally as devoted to watching out for her and helping in any way that he could.

Allan enjoyed watching the Packers and NASCAR, occasional trips to the casino, working in the yard, being a collector of things, and spending time with his family. He loved to talk about special vacations taken with Kathy and Dean, the wildlife in the yard, and how the Packers were playing. He enjoyed his phone calls and visits with Scott, watching his nieces and nephews grow up, and also took great pride in the accomplishments of everyone in the family, including Diane with Stable Hands and Randy and Donna with Wesenick Transmission. Allan readily shared his huge smile with anyone and could easily strike up a conversation with strangers.

In his younger years, Allan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the fun (and sometimes crazy) adventures in the neighborhood. Allan had worked at Yunk Mfg. and Norlen, followed by Northern Valley Workshop/Industries, and, most recently, Quality Foods/Trigs, retiring in the fall of 2019.

Allan is survived by his mother Florence, Weston, sisters Diane (Doug) Abitz, Rib Mountain, Kathy (Dean) Abitz, Weston, and brothers Randy (Donna) Wesenick, Mosinee, and Scott Wesenick, New London. Nieces and nephews Melissa (Andy) Bohr, Jason (Janet) Abitz, Jessica (Chris) Goebel, Michael (Jessica) Abitz, Gina (Mike) Cody, Jeni (Kevin) Nelson and Justin (Julie) Wesenick. Great nieces and nephews Nick and Nathan Bohr, Sidney and Jack Goebel, Ella, Lillian, and Alaina Cody, Evan and Emma Wesenick, and Zoe and Jack Nelson. Aunts and Uncles Lorraine Dallman, Jean Marten, Joan, and Gary Radtke, Bernie (Gladys) Wesenick, Sylvia Herzog, Margie Hollman, Evie (Bob) Kurth, Diane Wesenick, Shirley (Lyle) Krueger, and many friends.

Allan was preceded in death by his father, Edward Charles Wesenick, on Aug. 24, 2000.

Allan’s funeral service will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at www.brainardfuneral.com during a private family service held at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel. The Rev. Greg Bohren of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Agnes Parish Cemetery.

The family wishes to express deep appreciation for the loving care that Allan and our family received at Marshfield Medical Ctr., Weston ER, and 4th Floor, (prev. St Clare’s) and also Aspirus Hospice House.

Allan, you touched so many lives and will be deeply missed. Your strong determination inspired us all. You are so loved.

Joanne Akavickas

Joanne Akavickas

Joanne M. Akavickas, 89, Schofield, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Elder Services, Schofield.

She was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Kronenwetter, daughter of the late Raymond and MaryAnn (Emenecker) Curler. On Feb. 3, 1951, she married Edward J. Akavickas in Wausau. He preceded her in death April 30, 1983.

Joanne had been employed at Marathon Battery and retired from Federal Mogul. After her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, yardwork, reading, doing puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include four sons, Keith (Sally) Akavickas, Wausau, Wayne (Denise) Akavickas, Wausau, Gary (Lee Baker) Akavickas, Milwaukee, Dean (Cathy) Akavickas, Oshkosh; four grandchildren, Jenny (Randy) Muellier, Ohio, Meagan (Blake) Weber, Merrill, Chelsea Akavickas, Florida, Hayley (Tucker) Shaw, Wausau; one great granddaughter, Emryn Weber and one great grandson on the way.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Glen Curler, Howard (Alice) Curler, Marvin (John) Curler, RoseMae (LaVerne) Witter, Leola (Jerry) Schneck.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge Elder Services and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the loving care she received.

Karl Williams

Karl Williams

Karl V. Williams, 91, Wausau, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 26, 1929, in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of the late Lester and Lillian (Pagel) Williams. On Sept. 21, 1950, he married Joan Wittman at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2009.

Karl was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War as an instructor at the Anti-aircraft Weaponry and Guided Missile School in Fort Bliss, Texas.

He was a graduate of Wausau Senior High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Marathon County. Karl worked in the building industry as a residential designer and later as the director of corporate planning at Wausau Homes, retiring in 1991. He was an admirer of Frank Lloyd Wright’s buildings and incorporated many of his designs in his personal homes.

Karl was a member of the Planning Commission for the Town of Stettin and a longtime member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and the St. Matthew Men’s Club.

Survivors include two children, Kurt (Carolyn) Williams, Fitchburg, and Susan (Shad) Schlicht, Stevens Point; and three grandchildren, Keon and Dana Williams and Sabrina Schlicht.

Besides his parents and wife, Joan, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight or REGI (Raptor Education Group of Antigo).

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Verna Shulta

Verna Shulta

Verna Shulta, 83, passed away at Wausau Manor on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from COVID-19 pneumonia.



Verna was born in Antigo, Wisconsin, on Aug. 16, 1937, to Dena and William Kunnanz. She graduated from Wausau High School and in 1957 married Fabian Shulta, who preceded her in death in 2017.



Verna enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was a great mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.



Verna is survived by her daughters, Lisa Shulta, Wausau, Wisconsin, and Laura (Jaime) Castaneda, Lake Worth, Florida, as well as her grandchildren, Erica Castaneda, Gainesville, Florida, Daniel Castaneda, Tallahassee, Florida, and Amanda Castaneda, Lake Worth, Florida. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce (Dave) Feck, Wausau, Wisconsin, and brother, Peter (Louie) Kunnanz, Weston, Florida. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Adeline Stieber, Elda Kostroski, and Kathy DeLisle.



A private family service will be held.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. The family would like to thank those who have offered prayers and condolences.

Norma Grasmick

Norma Grasmick

Norma Grasmick, 96, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Monona Wisconsin.

Norma was born May 24, 1924, in Wausau to the late Ervin and Elsie (Baumann) Crochiere. Norma married Reinhold Grasmick on Jan. 19, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his death. Norma was a life-long member of Trinity, participating in Welfare Workers, Bible groups, and 55+club. Norma was baptized, confirmed, married and now we celebrate her life here at Trinity. Norma was a very loving person committed to her faith and her family. She was a loving mom, grandmother and great grandmother.

Norma is survived by her children, Richard (Mari) and Mark (Deb); her sister Jan Brushafer; Penny Crochiere, as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Reinhold, brothers Lester and Orville Crochiere; and her son Dennis Grasmick.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Covid guidelines will be observed.

Marlyce Lillie

Marlyce Lillie

Marlyce (Luetschwager) Lillie, 86, passed away from COVID on Oct. 25, 2020, after a brief hospital stay. She was a lifelong resident of the Wausau area.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome Lillie, and her children: Keith Lillie, Kim (Lillie) McAdams (Joe), Kay (Lillie) McMahon (Tim), Kevin Lillie (Diane), and Kathy Lillie. In addition, she was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Marlyce and Jerome began as acquaintances, then becoming teenage sweethearts. They were married in 1953 and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Marlyce spent most of her childhood on the multi-generational family farm on McIntosh Road. Early in her marriage she and Jerome moved back to that farm with their young family which would expand to five children by the time they left the farm in 1967. The couple bought a home near the old Wausau East High School and there they would raise the five Ks in a challenging, hair-raising, sometimes exhausting, but always fun-filled and loving family.

Throughout her life, Marlyce’s greatest joy was always her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Big holidays were extra special as all five children and their extensive families would try to be present at the same time. Numbering nearly 20 people early on and more recently over 30, the gatherings were fun and noisy, and always included plenty of great made-from-scratch food.

While Marlyce worked outside the home periodically, her greatest passion was helping raise her family. She spent many years happily assisting in the care of her grandchildren and even some of her great-grandchildren. The result of that dedication was two generations of kids who eagerly begged their parents to visit or sleepover at Grandma and Grandpa Lillie’s house.

After Jerome’s retirement, they traveled the western states a bit before buying a hobby farm between Merrill and Medford and settled into some of the happiest days of their lives as the large family spent holidays and summer vacation weeks living with them on the farm. Marlyce and Jerome enjoyed the great fellowship of the Taylor County Senior Lunch program, making many new and dear friends. When the farm work became too much to handle and the distance to family was too far, they moved to the Mosinee area where Marlyce and Jerome continued to surround themselves with their large, loving family.

Marlyce was preceeded in death by her father, Harvey Luetschwager, mother, Pearl (Helke) Luetschwager, brothers, James Luetschwager and Harvey D. Luetschwager, and her sister Nancy (Luetschwager) Thiele.

The funeral service will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin. Pastor Jim Gates will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be streamed live on covenantcommunitypc.com. Helke Funeral Home oversees the arrangements. Online condolences and words of remembrance can be given at www.helke.com.

Bernadine Huber-Dallman

Bernadine Huber-Dallman

Bernadine G. (Wendlick) Huber-Dallman, 91, of Wausau passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born on July 29, 1929, in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, to the late Joseph and Mary (Langer) Wendlick. Bernadine grew up in Ellsworth and moved to Wausau upon her marriage to Clarence Huber in 1945. He preceded her in death in 1973. Later she married Al Dallman in Wausau. He also preceded her in death.

Bernadine was a very active member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, including her role as sacristan. She always loved time together with family and friends, and especially enjoyed playing Cribbage.

Survivors include her children, John (Lynell) Huber, Carol Betts (Pat Gibbons), Richard Huber, and Virginia Klimek (Tom Lange); five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Janice Huber.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence Huber and Al Dallman; son, Joe Huber; granddaughter, Amy Nowak; great-great-grandson, Nico Nowak; and son-in-law, Eddie Klimek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 S. Ninth Ave., Wausau, with Father Samuel Martin officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a favorite charity of choice.

Due to current recommendations social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.

Marjorie Huehnerfuss

Marjorie Huehnerfuss

Marjorie Huehnerfuss, a loving mother, grandmother and friend of Wausau, dies at 90.

At every Huehnerfuss family gathering, Marjorie was at the heart of conversation and laughter. She was blessed with living alongside her legacy of sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, a family woven together by her commitment to love and togetherness. At 90 years old, Marjorie Huehnerfuss peacefully took her first step in the kingdom of Heaven on Oct. 26, 2020.

Born Dec. 2, 1929, to Helen and Reuben Laessig, Marge was a longtime resident of the Wausau area and graduate of Wausau High School. When she married her husband, Earl, in 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church, the Herald described her wedding day in lovely detail, including the lily of the valley adorning each side of her veil. Together, Marjorie and Earl had six children. Raising them was one of the greatest accomplishments in her life.

Marge was a devoted member of her church and was always on time for Wednesday morning Bible class. Her own Bible was well read, its pages dog-eared and weathered, a testament to a life guided by faith. She was strong, independent and lived in her home for 65 years, where the echoes of kids playing, cards nights and board games are ever present. Known for her wit and timely one-liners, each moment with Marge was lively and true.

Whether it was Wausau community sports or the Packers, sports were a mainstay of everyday life at Marge’s house. Her calendar was determined by gamedays and she was the greatest fan, statistician and historian for her children and grandchildren. Win or lose, grandma was always cheering, always supportive.

In her memory, the family asks that you cherish time with loved ones. Have a family game night, or share some belly laughs with a friend over a glass of chardonnay. Franzia was Marge’s favorite.

Her legacy is carried on by her children: Suzanne (Ron Louviere) Cutting of Camano Island, Washington; Judith Hudson of Simi Valley, California; Debra (Robert) Parsons of Simi Valley, California; Gary (Vicky) Huehnerfuss of Novato, California; Scott (DeeDee) Huehnerfuss of Wausau, Wisconsin; Mark (Heidi) Huehnerfuss of Edgar, Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and her dear friend of 85 years, Kelly Gerht.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Huehnerfuss; sister, Carol Delfino and Al Delfino; nephew, Kurt Delfino; son-in-law Jay Cutting; and son-in-law, Bobby Parsons.

Her family is forever indebted to the nurses and staff at Aspirus, whose steadfast care provided comfort in her final days.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. A livestream of the service will be available at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at www.helke.com. Online condolences can be directed to the family there as well. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Trinity Lutheran School Alumni Fund in Wausau, Wisconsin. Trinity Lutheran School Alumni Fund, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, WI 55401.

Cecil Johnson

Cecil Johnson

Cecil S. Johnson, 85, formerly of the town of Plover, Marathon County, died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Cecil was born on March 26, 1935, in Birnamwood, the son of Cecil B. and Linda (Pick) Johnson.

On Nov. 26, 1955, Cecil was united in marriage to Catherine Tautges at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Aniwa. The couple were blessed with over 60 years together. Catherine passed away on May 29, 2016.

Cecil lived in the town of Plover his entire life and attended Maple Park School. He worked at Wausau Iron Works for some time and farmed for many years with his wife. Cecil enjoyed gardening, playing cards, baking and puzzles.

Cecil is survived by his daughter, Catherine (Peter) Marien of Birnamwood; grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Marien and Jason Marien and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Taylor and Madison Marien.

Cecil was preceded in death by his wife; parents and sisters, Mary Ann Strangfeld, Harriet Matuszak, Elaine Senzig and Evelyn Gorman.

Due to the current pandemic, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. Fr. Vicente Llagas will preside and burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Jeanette Wagner

Jeanette Wagner

Jeanette L. Wagner, 89, formerly of the Lake Du Bay area, died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Jeanette was born on Aug. 17, 1931, in Rosholt, the daughter of Theodore and Julia (Piotrowski) Groshek.

Jeanette grew up in Rosholt. She then moved to Milwaukee, where she was employed by AC Sparkplug and Allen Bradley. In 1977, Jeanette moved to the Neillsville area where they operated a veal farm for some time and then retired to the Lake Du Bay area. Jeanette enjoyed gardening and loved animals.

Jeanette is survived by a son, David Yenter of Mosinee; daughter, Julie (Mike) Stroik of Wittenberg; a granddaughter, Wendy (fiancé Andrew Johnson) Stroik of Wausau and a brother, Ervin of Florida.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her first husband, David Yenter; her husband, Richard Wagner; parents and siblings, Clarence, Richard, Norman and Henrietta Hintz.

A private family funeral service will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

