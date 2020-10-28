WAUSAU – Wausau Events will host a reverse parade in place of the traditional Wausau holiday parade this year.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, floats will be stationary throughout Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue and seekers of holiday magic will drive through the park to view the floats from the comfort of their vehicles.

“We are excited to be able to continue this holiday tradition to kick off the season – albeit in a different fashion – this year,” said Lindsey Lewitzke, Wausau Events interim director. “Wausau Events strives to create community through events and at this time, that is needed more than ever.”

Each vehicle will be given a bag of candy and coloring book at the entrance to the park. This is the only exchange of candy/goodies this year. Only vehicles will be allowed to view the floats – no walkers. The last car in line to enter the park at 7:45 p.m. will be allowed in.

For additional information, including how to enter a float in the parade, sponsor a page in the coloring book and the parade route, visit https://www.wausauevents.org/holiday-parade.html.

Like this: Like Loading...