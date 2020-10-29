Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Tonya L. Karow, 46, of Kronenwetter. Oct. 26, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
  • Tanner L. Kiggins, 18, of Mosinee. Oct. 27, 2020: Manufacture or deliver synthetic cannabinoids
  • Samantha J. Kiple, 26, of Marshfield. Oct. 26, 2020: Bail jumping
  • Shannon M. Perez, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 22, 2020: Robbery, battery
  • Shaye L. Zinser, 20, of Weston. Oct. 27, 2020: Burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property
  • Ryan C. Williams, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation-repeater, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Pai Chang, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 3030: Instigation of animal fights-training
  • Michael J. Lehmann, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 2020: Misappropriate identification information to avoid penalty-repeater
  • WANTED: Kimberly A. McFarland, 41, of Wausau. Bench warrant issued Oct. 26, 2020: Maintaining a drug trafficking place as party to a crime
  • Kayla M. Weiks, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 22, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jeremy D. Northup, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater
  • Elisa M. Sorem, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 22, 2020: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Christopher M. Sanders, 41, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2020: Battery by prisoners
  • Becky L. Lenz, 54, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct
  • Allan K. Ziegel, 38, of Marathon. Oct. 22, 2020: Criminal damage to property, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Adam Dupleasis, 38. Bench warrant issued Oct. 29, 2020: Battery, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct
  • Ian B. Traeder, 26, of Schofield. Oct. 28, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Guy R. Weinand, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 28, 2020: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct
  • Ger Vue, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 28, 2020: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Aaron G. Nielsen, 53, of Wausau. Oct. 28, 2020: Bail jumping, battery
  • Adam Smith, 39, of Weston. Oct. 29, 2020: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine as party to a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Austin Yelkin, 28, of Mosinee. Oct. 29, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, retail theft