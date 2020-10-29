Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Tonya L. Karow, 46, of Kronenwetter. Oct. 26, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm

Tanner L. Kiggins, 18, of Mosinee. Oct. 27, 2020: Manufacture or deliver synthetic cannabinoids



Samantha J. Kiple, 26, of Marshfield. Oct. 26, 2020: Bail jumping

Shannon M. Perez, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 22, 2020: Robbery, battery

Shaye L. Zinser, 20, of Weston. Oct. 27, 2020: Burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property

Ryan C. Williams, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation-repeater, battery, disorderly conduct

Pai Chang, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 3030: Instigation of animal fights-training

Michael J. Lehmann, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 2020: Misappropriate identification information to avoid penalty-repeater

WANTED: Kimberly A. McFarland, 41, of Wausau. Bench warrant issued Oct. 26, 2020: Maintaining a drug trafficking place as party to a crime

Kayla M. Weiks, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 22, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy D. Northup, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater

Elisa M. Sorem, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 22, 2020: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct

Christopher M. Sanders, 41, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2020: Battery by prisoners

Becky L. Lenz, 54, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct

Allan K. Ziegel, 38, of Marathon. Oct. 22, 2020: Criminal damage to property, bail jumping

WANTED: Adam Dupleasis, 38. Bench warrant issued Oct. 29, 2020: Battery, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct

Ian B. Traeder, 26, of Schofield. Oct. 28, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

Guy R. Weinand, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 28, 2020: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct

Ger Vue, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 28, 2020: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Aaron G. Nielsen, 53, of Wausau. Oct. 28, 2020: Bail jumping, battery

Adam Smith, 39, of Weston. Oct. 29, 2020: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine as party to a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Austin Yelkin, 28, of Mosinee. Oct. 29, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, retail theft

