By Shereen Siewert

An investigation continues after Marinette County deputies shot and killed a homicide suspect who was allegedly fleeing from a Goodman, Wis. home, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice news release.

According to the release, sent nearly a week after the two deaths, police were called at about 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 to a Goodman home for a report of a possible homicide.

Inside the home they discovered the body of 62-year-old Richard Gibbs, of Milwaukee. The suspect, identified as 62-year-0ld John Lipski, also of Milwaukee, allegedly fled from the scene as police arrived.

Officials say Lipski stopped and got out of the vehicle before pointing a firearm at police, who then opened fire. Officers fired on Lipski, who was struck and killed at the scene.

Police say the two men knew one another. Gibbs died of a gunshot wound. No officers were injured.

The involved officers from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy. The involved officers are:

Lieutenant Barry Degnitz, 27 years in law enforcement

Deputy Sheriff Jesse Parker, 19 years in law enforcement

Deputy Sheriff Patrick Callahan, 4 years in law enforcement

Deputy Sheriff Dave Oginski, 15 years in law enforcement

Deputy Sheriff Steve Schmidt, 12 years in law enforcement

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of the first deceased male.

DCI is investigating the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of the second man. All involved officers are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Also assisting in these investigations are Marinette County District Attorney, Marinette County Medical Examiner, Goodman Fire and Rescue, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories.

The investigations are ongoing.

