Registering to vote

If you need to register to vote, you can do so in your municipal clerk’s office until 5 p.m. today, Oct. 30, or you can register at the polling place on election day. If you are not sure if your registration is current, you can check your status at https://myvote.wi.gov. You must provide a proof of residence document when registering to vote in Wisconsin, or when updating your registration with a name or address change. Common proof of residence documents include a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or identification card, utility bill, bank or credit card statement, lease agreement, vehicle registration or other official government document.

Where to vote

All polls in Wisconsin will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. A listing of municipal polling locations can be viewed on the Marathon County webpage at www.co.marathon.wi.us and on the MyVote Wisconsin website at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/FindMyPollingPlace.

Photo ID

Whether voting absentee by mail, in-person absentee or at the polling place on election day, you will need to show an acceptable photo ID before you will be issued a ballot. Several forms of photo ID are acceptable, and most people already have the ID they need – like a valid Wisconsin driver’s license, Wisconsin state ID card or U.S. passport. More information on acceptable forms of ID is available at https://bringitwisconsin.com.

Absentee voting

Hours for in-person absentee voting are determined by each municipality, and many municipal clerks offer in-person absentee voting by appointment only. A listing of municipal clerk’s contact information and in-person absentee voting hours can be found on the Marathon County webpage below.

All absentee ballots must be received at the polling place by 8 p.m. on election day to be counted. Voters can also deliver their absentee ballot directly to the polling place on Nov. 3. At this point, voters are strongly encouraged to return their absentee ballot in person to their municipal clerk or at the polls to make sure it arrives on time.

“Spoiling” a ballot.

A voter who has mailed their ballot back is not eligible to vote in person on election day, even if that ballot has not yet been received by their clerk. Voters who have not returned their absentee ballot and decide they want to vote absentee in person at their clerk’s office or at the polls, can destroy their ballot. There is no need to bring it to the clerk’s office or to the polling place. Voters can find more information on “spoiling” their ballot here: https://elections.wi.gov/node/7213.

Hospitalized or quarantined voters

If you are quarantined or hospitalized on election day, you can still vote absentee via the help of an agent up to 8 p.m. that day. Contact your municipal clerk to find out more details if you need to take advantage of this option.

Sample ballots

You can view your sample ballot on the Marathon County web page at https://myvote.wi.gov.

Polling place and COVID-19 considerations

Governor Evers’ mask mandate requires facial coverings when Wisconsin residents are in enclosed spaces. Public health guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends that face coverings be used by voters and poll workers on election day and during in-person absentee voting.

Please refrain from wearing any partisan facial coverings or other partisan apparel in the polling place. Such activities intended to influence voting at an election is considered electioneering and is prohibited within 100 feet of the polling place.

Curbside voting

Curbside voting is available to voters who are unable to enter the polling place because of a disability, which includes being immunocompromised. Contact your municipal clerk to indicate that you need to curbside vote.

If you have further questions about elections, contact the county clerk’s office at 715-261-1500.

Source: Kim Trueblood, Marathon County clerk

