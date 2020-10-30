WAUSAU – Ben Clark and Gary Gisselman will host new History Chats every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. on various chapters of history from across Marathon County.

Presented in conjunction with the Marathon County Public Library, each session begins with a 10- to 15-minute presentation followed by answers to audience questions.

History Chats are streamed live on the Historical Society’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel, and are archived for later viewing at the same places.

Upcoming dates and topics are:

Early Medical History

Photo courtesy Marathon County Historical Society.

Nov. 5: Marathon County’s Asylum, Sanitarium, Home & Hospital

People You Should Know

Nov. 12: Father Daniels of Marathon City

Nov. 19: George Cook of Unity

Dec. 3: The Honorable Louis Marchetti

Dec. 10: Councilwoman Helen Ohm

Dec. 17: Ollie Bache-Wiig

Dec. 24: Santa Claus visits Marathon County

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 and leave a message or email info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

Like this: Like Loading...