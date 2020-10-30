

WAUSAU — The Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. has launched a webpage with details on the redevelopment plans for the Wausau Center mall property in downtown Wausau.



Visit GreaterWausau.org/WOZ to learn more about the project, including background on the WOZ organization, plans, and videos and images related to the redevelopment initiative.



WOZ finalized the purchase of the Wausau Center mall from Rialto Capital Management on Feb. 4. The purchase was funded by a pair of local foundations, the Dwight and Linda Davis Foundation and the Judd S. Alexander Foundation, in partnership with the city of Wausau. The acquisition does not include HOM Furniture, or the two parking ramps.



“The redevelopment of the mall property is critical to the success of Wausau’s economic future,” said Dave Eckmann, president of WOZ, Inc., in a news release. “We understand that there are many topics competing for the public’s attention this fall, and it’s vitally important to provide the public with as much detail as possible.”



WOZ has engaged Chuck Ghidorzi to act as managing director, leading the planning process for redevelopment of the property. For more information on WOZ, contact Chuck Ghidorzi.

