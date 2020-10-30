WAUSAU – North central Wisconsin is home to hundreds of gorgeous travel destinations, from stunning waterfalls to rustic roads and shimmering lakes. But that’s not all the region has to offer. There are plenty of unique, quirky and even downright mysterious destinations to explore, all within easy driving distance.

At 10 a.m. today, Oct. 30, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” welcomes Travel Wisconsin Secretary Designee Sara Meany to the show for a tour of the area’s most unusual destinations, from the strange to the obscure, to help you plan the perfect Halloween weekend road trip.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

