Registration is now open for the Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic, brewed by Point Beer.

The 10th annual event, which aims to bring hockey back to its roots playing on a frozen pond, returns to Wausau on Jan. 29-31, 2021.

The tournament has had a successful run over the past nine years bringing teams from the Midwest with players coming from as far away as Texas, Georgia and Vancouver to play with family, friends and college buddies.

“Over the last 9 years hockey players both men and women have made the pilgrimage to Wausau to play in our pond hockey tournament,” said Jim Brown, co-tournament director and founder of the annual event. “We have built relationships with a lot of teams and players that enjoy our tournament better than others because we take the time and effort to put on a tournament that we would like to play in.”

The Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic is brought to you by Wausau Central Wisconsin Sports Authority with the support of Stevens Point Brewery. More information is available at www.classicpondhockey.com.

