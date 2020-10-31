Mukwonago earns solid win over Schofield D C Everest 27-7

Mukwonago stomped on Schofield D C Everest 27-7 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 30.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

Mukwonago fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at Schofield D C Everest’s expense.

Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

Like this: Like Loading...