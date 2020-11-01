By Shereen Siewert, Editor and Publisher

Wausau Pilot & Review

As we count down the days and hours to Tuesday’s election, we’ve been receiving many letters to the editor. We’ve also been receiving a record number of emails from readers who confuse letters from readers with editorial content from our news team.

An example from anonymous reader: (spelling and all): YOUR BIAS IS QUITE EVIDENT , PRESENT ALL THE FACTS , WE DON’ NEED ANOTHER OBSTRUTIONIST IN CONGRESS !!!

I want to be as clear as possible. We don’t write those letters to the editor, and they’re not news stories. They’re opinion pieces from you, our readers, and your views are always welcome here, no matter which candidate you’re supporting. We don’t cherry pick, and letters are clearly marked with an editor’s note identifying them as reader opinions that don’t necessarily reflect that of our staff.

Because we are a nonpartisan, nonprofit news outlet, we do not endorse candidates and do not take a side in any election. That’s up to you, and it’s your right to be heard.

To submit a letter to the editor, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and be sure to include your name and city of residence. Anonymous letters are not published. We recommend you keep letters to 150 words or less, but that’s a guideline, not a rule. If you want to send us a 1,500 word letter to the editor, you can. We publish letters as we receive them.

For a look at all recently published opinion pieces, you can visit our opinion page here.

And, for the latest election coverage including a tool to find out what’s on your ballot, visit our election page here. The page also includes the latest polls (which, we know, aren’t always all that accurate) the most recent spending information for Presidential and 7th U.S. Congressional candidates, and the most recently published election stories.

As always, thank you for reading. We appreciate you.

Like this: Like Loading...