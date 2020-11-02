By Shereen Siewert

Calling a proposed mask ordinance mulled by Wausau leaders Monday “fear mongering,” a grassroots group will protest outside City Hall prior to a Public Health & Safety Committee meeting.

In a news release issued Monday by Get Involved Wisconsin Executive Director Meg Ellefson, organizers say residents, business owners and other protesters will gather to demonstrate their opposition to the proposal.

The group also questions the timing and “dubious” intentions of three executive orders released late Friday by Mayor Katie Rosenberg. Learn about the three orders here.

Ellefson, in her news release, claims there is “no conclusive evidence that a porous piece of fabric can prevent the spread of a microscopic virus.”

She goes on to claim that there is “more evidence to prove that masks don’t work and are contributing to the rise in COVID cases and other health problems.”

The group is calling what they see as deliberate manipulation, fear tactics and the treat of punishment as “reprehensible and un-American.”

The group will gather at 4:30 p.m. outside City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.

Rosenberg responded to questions about the mandate in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review. That story can be read here.

Read the full release embedded below.

Like this: Like Loading...