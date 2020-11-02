WAUSAU – Twelve Peoples State Bank employees recently completed the Digital Banking School presented by the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The school is the first of its kind focused on helping community bankers move into and grow in the digital banking space. Students learned about innovation, digital products, online customer engagement, technological advances and vendor partnerships.

The 12 employees are:



• Dawn Borchardt, human resources

• Tim Dively, vice president, chief technology & operating officer

• Andy Hegewald, marketing

• Brody Honkanen, treasury management

• Barbara Jones, vice president, West Allis branch manager

• Ryan Kellenberger, personal banking

• Jill McDonald, personal banking

• Chelsea Rader, personal banking

• Kathy Rein, project management

• Jeffrey Saxton, vice president, mortgage lending

• Janel Thoune, director of marketing

• Randy Winter, marketing

Each employee has a direct role in the bank’s digital banking products or

is critical in some way to the success of the products.

