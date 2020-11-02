By Shereen Siewert

Three people, including a 49-year-old Merrill woman, were injured in a two-vehicle crash last week, according to a report sent Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Joe Snow Road and County Road Q in the town of Scott, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Lt. Timothy Fischer told Wausau Pilot & Review.

An investigation suggests a 51-year-old Merrill man allegedly pulled out from a stop sign and into the path of the woman’s vehicle.

“It appears both drivers and a passenger were transported for medical attention; the extent of their injuries is unknown,” Fischer said.

No citations were issued. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

No names have been released.

Though the crash happened nearly a week ago, media reporting on the crash was limited because Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials limit their media reports to Mondays.

