MADISON— The new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship will provide up to $10,000 to underrepresented and underserved undergraduate students who have overcome adversity, exhibited financial need and demonstrated merit, Regent President Andrew S. Petersen announced today.

The scholarship program will take effect in the 2021-22 academic year and be offered to students who are admitted to or currently attending a UW System university. Awards will be given to students who are entering a university, progressing with their education and near graduation.

Regents have committed to providing $1 million for the scholarship annually.

The number of students who will receive a scholarship each year will depend upon the size of each award, but the number is expected to be several hundred annually. Scholarships will range from $3,000 to $10,000 each year.

Eligible students will first be nominated by their universities. There will be three categories: 1) Recruitment, for students who have been accepted to a UW System university; 2) Retention, for students enrolled in a UW System university, have maintained good academic standing and are making progress toward a degree; and 3) Completion, students in the final semester of completing their degrees.

Awards will be divided among each of the UW System’s 13 universities resulting in roughly $77,000 for students at each university.

