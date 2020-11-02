Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Korey and Dina Kilinski announce the birth of their son Dawson Richard, born at 3:11 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020. Dawson weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Paul Guyette and Kori McKay announce the birth of their son Ethan Alexander, born at 9:42 p.m. Oct. 28, 2020. Ethan weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Sean Green and Samantha Bozeman announce the birth of their son Kendell Tremaine, born at 1:42 p.m. Oct. 27, 2020. Kendell weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Matthew and Alisha Lemmer announce the birth of their son Leon Lawrence, born at 9:21 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020. Leon weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

